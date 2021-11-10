Guillermo Ochoa and Óscar Jiménez are a ten in Liga MX

Guillermo Ochoa and Óscar Jiménez, two walls in the goal of the Águilas del América for the Grita México A21 Tournament of the MX League.

If there is a position in which the Eagles of America They are covered, it is the goal. Guillermo Ochoa with your experience and Oscar Jimenez With their patience and showing their conditions when it comes time to enter, they showed that they are two of the best goalkeepers in the world today. Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

As support for the consideration of both players on the squad cream blue conducted by Santiago Solari, are the numbers left by the 17 matches corresponding to the calendar of the regular phase of the championship of the first division of the Mexico soccer, which took place in the second semester of the current year.

The balance was 10 games without conceding goals. On the one hand, Guillermo Ochoa kept the fence undefeated against Atlas, Xolos de Tijuana, Mazatlán FC, Chivas de Guadalajara, Pumas UNAM, Atlético San Luis, Tigres de la UANL and Rayados de Monterrey, while Oscar Jimenez did his thing in front of Querétaro and Club Puebla.

What’s more, the Eagles of America They were one of the two teams that suffered the fewest goals in the first round of the tournament together with Atlas. The sum was 10, and this was highlighted by the official account of Twitter of the MX League: “The Best Defenses of the Scream Mexico A21!! America club and Atlas FC they only received 10 goals in the Regular Phase of the Tournament. Total walls !! Congratulations!”.

Guillermo Ochoa will be out of Coapa for almost two weeks

Guillermo Ochoa, when summoned by Gerardo Martino for the parties that the Selection of Mexico must face for the Octagonal of the Concacaf Qualifiers next November 12 against the United States and 16 vs. Canada, of course, will not be at the disposal of Santiago Solari for most of the training sessions in preparation for the quarterfinals of the League.