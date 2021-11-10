Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard fined for violations of the COVID-19 protocol

The Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were fined $ 300,000 and $ 14,650, respectively, for violations of COVID-19 health protocols.

UNITED STATES – The NFL’s revision of protocols COVID-19 from Green bay packers was completed on Tuesday, and a league source said the team was fined $ 300,000, while the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and the receiver, Allen lazard, were fined 14,650 each.

The organization and players were sanctioned for violations of the protocols agreed jointly by the NFL and the Players Association.

Aaron Rodgers was fined $ 14,650. Getty Images

.

The source revealed that the cooperation of the Packers with the investigation, but the team was warned that future violations could result in further sanction, including a possible change in draft position or loss of draft pick.

2 Related

The violations included Rodgers, who did not get vaccinated and did not wear a mask during his press conferences. Additionally, the team did not report that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party, even though they were off the team premises.

By attending, Rodgers and Lazard violated the protocol that prevents unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three, which is the reason for their fine.

The investigation also included a video review from inside the facility. Green bay and found some isolated cases of Rodgers and Lazard, who did not wear a mask at the facility.

Other than those isolated incidents, the video did not show a widespread or systematic violation of the use of face masks, the source said.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“We respect the findings of the League and recognize the importance of complying with the protocols COVID to keep our team and organization safe and healthy, “Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement to ESPN.” We will continue to educate the team on the importance of protocols and remain committed to operating within protocols. “

The investigation began last week after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had to be isolated for 10 days; He is now eligible to return with the Packers on Saturday, the day before the team’s next game against the Seattle Seahawks.