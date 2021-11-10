Greater incorporation of in vitro diagnostics after covid

Margarita Alfonsel, general secretary of Fenin.

The evolution of Medicine is only possible thanks to advances in the clinical laboratory, whose role is essential in the prevention, diagnosis and monitoring of diseases, according to the Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies (Fenin), which highlights the contribution of In Vitro Diagnosis (DIV) in a new campaign video #TechnologyforLiving, coinciding with the XV National Congress of the Clinical Laboratory, which is held from November 7 to 13.

“The clinical laboratory has gone from being a mere companion in the patient care process to being a true main actor”, highlights in this audiovisual piece Antonio Buño, vice president of the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine SEQC-ML. “Thanks to technology, we have been able to dand incorporate equipment in the laboratories that allows us to make personalized medicinea ”, he adds.

IVD, involved in 70 percent of clinical decisions, in addition to direct benefits for the patient, entails other advantages for the health system, as it avoids the performance of more expensive and invasive diagnostic tests that can have more complications for the patient. “Technology allows us to anticipate the disease and detect it in very early stages,” he says.

The Value of In Vitro Diagnosis

This video is part of the # TecnologíaparaVivir campaign launched by Fenin to give know to society the contribution of different technological solutions on the health of the population and the health system. With this same objective, the IVD Sector of the Federation has developed the campaign # EspíasDeLaboratorio, which invites citizens to ‘sneak’ into a space that is not usually accessed and check for themselves how it works, from the moment they collect a blood or urine sample and until the results reach the professional who has requested them.

In this context, Antonio Buño, also head of the Clinical Analysis Service of the Hospital Universitario La Paz, explains that “what he knows the patient is taking samples and the resultsYes, but not what is between one thing and another. For this reason, initiatives such as Laboratory Spies are so important to make the work we do visible. Thanks to all the advances that have taken place in recent decades, in terms of automation and robotization, we have achieved higher analytical quality and significantly reduce the time to get results”.

Despite representing between 2 and 4 percent of health spending, the laboratory has a great importance in the health system. “It is not an item in which it should be cut or considered an expense, since it provides savings and clinical benefit,” says Dr. Buño. “In fact,” he adds, “there is no specialty that does not have the need to request an analysis. A clear utility of IVD is to establish the definitive diagnosis in many cases and, in others, it can help to rule out other options. Sometimes it is almost more important to know what you don’t have than what you can have ”.

Incorporation of laboratory technologies after the covid

Within the framework of # EspíasDeLaboratorio, Julio Garcia Rodriguez, head of the Microbiology Service of the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, emphasizes that the COVID pandemic has expedited the incorporation of more precise technologies to the Microbiology laboratory. “A technology that currently allows us get accurate diagnoses in no time. A great advance has been the incorporation of massive sequencing, something that has happened thanks to this crisis situation ”, he declares.

In this context, Dr. García Rodríguez highlights that, “just as vaccines have revolutionized the field of prevention, the IVD has done it in the diagnosis. In 2020 we managed to carry out more than 360,000 PCRs, something that would have been unthinkable if we had not had this technology ”.

In 2020, more than 700 million laboratory tests were carried out in Spain. Of them more than 40 million have been emergency analyzes that are done 365 days a year and 24 hours a day. A situation marked especially by the pandemic that has had a great impact on the work of the laboratories of large hospitals. However, despite being such an important task, the IVD laboratory and techniques remain largely unknown to the general public.

A field unknown to patients

IVD is, without a doubt, the diagnostic process most used in Medicine by professionals who care for patients. Laboratory medicine plays an important role in spreading advances in precision medicine and clinical evaluation. In addition, these are increasingly technologically complex techniques, but at the same time much simpler in its use by professionals and safer for patients.

“We patients have a pending issue with this field of health,” says Andoni Lorenzo, president of the Spanish Patient Forum. “The disease – he continues – is associated with fear and one of the greatest fears is facing the diagnosis. Hence the importance of these professionals and the work they perform. For this reason, we highly value this type of project that allows us to get to know and access such little-known healthcare spaces ”.

For its part, Oscar BarcelóPresident of the Fenin IVD Sector, commented that “IVD accompanies us throughout our lives, from pregnancy and into old age. With COVID-19, its importance has been more visualized, also promoting improvements in automation that have allowed the results to be obtained in less time. The IVD is in a continuous process of improvement and for this, continuous collaboration between the laboratory and the companies that supply these technologies is essential. At Fenin we have been developing different initiatives for a long time to continue promoting this sector, which adds value to patients in all vital phases ”.