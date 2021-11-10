GP Mexico F1 2021: “Mexico was another example of why we need new rules in 2022”

Ross Brawn, Formula 1 sports director, wrote in his opinion column about what happened in the Grand Prix of Mexico, where Max Verstappen took the victory and Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez took the podium in third place. The manager insists on the need to change technical rules for 2022.

Career in Mexico city It was not characterized by a large amount of overtaking, since after the start and the relaunch, after the Safety Car, we could not see much action on the track, except for some overtaking such as that of Alonso to Russell or the from Sainz to Giovinazzi, and attempts to Bottas to pass Ricciardo or those of Prez with Hamilton.

In 2022 the new technical regulations will arrive change the aerodynamics of cars, which is designed for more action on the track. Brawn believes that Mexico confirmed the need for this new setting.

“I know I’ve said this before in this column, but the race was another example of why we need the new technical rules coming next season“commented the engineer, and explained:”Since it showed how difficult it is for cars to get close enough to launch an overtake. 1 2 seconds was the closest they could get to each other. “

Verstappen, driver of the day

“Max was not wrong. It was an impressive performance. “said Brawn, who thinks that Verstappen deserved the title of driver of the day for his control at the first corner and for how he did not let anyone get near him.

As the F1 sporting director wrote, Christian Horner, Red Bull boss said that the ’33’ spent a lot of time evaluating strategies to overcome the Mercedes, which Ross associates Michael Schumacher.

“Reminds me of how Michael Schumacher used to spend a lot of time walking a track on Thursday before a racing weekend. Look around corners and check escape routes if things went wrong. Then I would know if you can safely escape a bold move and be more confident about making that move, “he said.

Everything can happen

The engineer insists that there are still four races left, that anything can happen in the World Championship, either in the definition of the title or in the battle for third place between McLaren and Ferrari. “There are four races left and anything can happen, so this championship fight is still far from over. I heard someone mention that both (Hamilton and Verstappen) deserve to win the title, and somehow they do, “he added.

“Ferrari also had a strong weekend, with both cars in the top six, while the P3’s main rivals, McLaren, they only scored one point. But there is still everything to play for, and I’m sure this fight has more twists and turns to come, “concluded Ross Brawn.

The Scuderia is third with 268.5 points, while Mclaren it fell to fourth place with 255 points.

