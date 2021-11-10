Google ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 9

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools this streaming platform gives you.

Google has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Peru:

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

5. Injustice

When Lois Lane dies, a deranged Superman decides to take control of Earth. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of heroes who fight for freedom. But when superheroes go to war, can the world survive?

6. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

7. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

8. Space Jam: New Legends

Sequel to the original 1996 film, Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan. In this second part, the superstar of the NBA is LeBron James, who is trapped with his son Dom in a strange place, a digital space of an all-powerful and evil force known as AI To return home and save his Son, the basketball player must join forces with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters to face the champions digitized by artificial intelligence in a basketball game.

9. Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by all manner of terrifying creatures, engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch (Kyle Chandler) embarks on a high-stakes mission and sets off into uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try and save two beasts that seem to have their hours numbered on the face of the planet. Land.

10. Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out

Six people are unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive … and discovering that they had all played the game before.

Which are the movies that sweep Google?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.