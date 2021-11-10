Good End 2021: Which are the stores that are NOT participating?

A few hours before the start Good end, people prepare their money to be able to spend in the initiative of the federal government in conjunction with the country’s companies to boost the economy through consumption. But not all stores are part of this project and here we tell you all the details you need to know to avoid mistakes.

What stores do not participate in the Good End?

Big consortiums like Oxxo, Walmart and Alsea, owners of places like Starbucks and Chili’s will not be part of this weekend. It is true that there are companies that, as they do not belong to the initiative, will also have their promotions period, but it should be noted that none will be endorsed by the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD).

The 19 thousand 655 Oxxo stores were left out. The Monterrey company had a growth of 4.2% and in April of this year they decided not to join the Good end.

Alsea, who also has Domino ‘s Pizza in their possession, increased its capital by 133.6% which represents $ 6 thousand 465 million pesos, which is why there is a sufficient margin not to worry about the sales of the Good end.

Why are Alsea, Oxxo and Walmart not on the Good End?

ANTAD requested extraordinary support to solve the lack of income in 2020 because there was no ANTAD Expo due to Covid-19 issues, an event in which they collect 89% of the income, so that neither Oxxo nor Alsea wanted to give the extra payment to be part of the Good end, according to the president of ANTAD, Vicente Yáñez.

Walmart, for its part, did not want to Good end But since 2019, they argued that they were in the process of transformation. A considerable exit because 40% of ANTAD was supported by the consortium stores. In addition, the company plans to do promotions for 12 days, unlike the Good end it will have less durability.