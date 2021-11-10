Good End 2021: these are the best offers on video games, televisions, PC gaming and more

Editorial: Offers / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The Good End 2021 is here! This means that the time has come to stick to the computer or the cell phone and start hunting those crazy prices on the products that have been in our Wishlist for years.

We have told you in previous years and we repeat it: at LEVEL UP we love that you save. This is why we want to become your best ally during Good End 2021. To start with our coverage of the great sale event we have our already traditional list of products. In it we look for some of the best discounts on video games; televisions; films; collectibles; books and more. We also have information on bank promotions with which you could find additional discounts.

We remind you that Good End 2021 will be held from November 10 to 16, 2021. This means that there will be 6 days of offers that you will not want to miss. Although this offer guide will be constantly evolving, we recommend that you check the best offers at the moment on our social platforms. We leave you the links below:

Another important point is that this guide will be evolving. So, take a walk, you will most likely find it renewed on your second or third visit.

As every year, Amazon returned with its special promotions for Good End 2021. It is a selection of offers in different sections of its catalog. So it is a good opportunity to buy video game products, headphones, speakers and more.

10% additional discount with special code

Use the AMAZONBUEN21 coupon to get an additional 10% discount on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. Applies for payments with Citibanamex, Banorte, HSBC and Santander.

The promotion applies to minimum purchases of $ 2500 MXN and cannot be combined with Interest Free Months. The promotion will end at 11:59 PM Mexico City time on June 16. Check the Terms and Conditions.

Other Amazon offers

Xbox games

Xbox Accessories

PlayStation games

Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch Accessories

PC gaming accessories

Samsung

There is up to 15% discount on Samsung screens.

The 75-inch QN75Q70AAFXZX 4K QLED

Sony

There is up to 15% discount on Sony screens.

55A80J screen is PS5 ready

Hisense

There is up to 15% discount on Hisense displays.

TCL

There is up to 15% discount on TCL screens.

HP

There is up to 25% discount on HP monitors.

Samsung

Discount coupon on Samsung monitor.

BenQ

Discount coupon on BenQ monitor.

The champions’ secret to succeed in Good End 2021 is knowing how to use bank promotions. They are different promotions that offer Interest Free Months and bonuses to their clients. With this, they are able to attract more people to their client portfolio, while they allow us to achieve very attractive savings.

It is worth mentioning that in our shopping guide we put some products that may not have a big discount or that are at their regular price. The reason we share them is that with these bank promotions you can take advantage of to get them at a reduced price.

We leave you the best bank promotions below:

Citibanamex

From November 10 to 16, 2021, Citibanamex will offer a 12% or 8% discount on all monthly credit card purchases without interest at participating businesses with no bonus limit. To obtain the bonus, the promotion must be activated from Citibanamex Móvil between November 1 and 16, 2021 and accumulate a minimum amount of $ 7000 MXN of all purchases.

It is worth mentioning that the 8% discount will be on purchases at Months of Interest. For its part, the 12% discount will be on monthly purchases without interest for those who have a deposit account with a debit card at Citibanamex or who receive their payroll at Citibanamex.

Check the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

The Good End at Citibanamex

Banorte

On December 10 there will be a 30% discount when paying with a digital credit card. The maximum bonus is $ 5000 MXN per customer and a minimum accumulated purchase amount of $ 12,000 MXN must be accumulated.

From November 11 to 16, a 15% discount is offered on purchases to Months without Interest greater than $ 6500 MXN per ticket. The maximum bonus per client is $ 5000 MXN and per ticket is $ 2500 MXN.

To participate in the promotion you have to register here.

Check the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

HSBC

From November 10 to 16, a 30% discount is offered on accumulated purchases of $ 5000 MXN made with revolving or of $ 10,000 MXN made for 6 or more Months Without Interest with the HSBC Digital Credit Card. There is also a 15% discount on accumulated purchases of $ 5000 MXN made revolving or of $ 10,000 MXN made for 6 Months without Interest or more with the physical HSBC Credit Card. The maximum amount of bonus per client is $ 5000 MXN

Check the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

Santander

From November 10 to 16 you can receive a 15% discount (+ 5% in Like U cards) on purchases from $ 2000 MXN per ticket and with a maximum bonus amount per customer of $ 10,000 MXN. The promotion is cumulative with the 30% discount on the first LikeU card purchase with a maximum of $ 10,000 MXN per customer between both promotions.

You can also receive a bonus of up to 3 monthly payments on purchases made from 12 to 36 MSI. The minimum purchase applies as established by each business. There is no client limit or maximum bonus. The bonus will be reflected with the legend BONIF GOOD FIN on the account statement. The promotion must be activated in the Super Wallet App.

Check the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

BBVA

BBVA offers 3 months without interest and double points on purchases of $ 5000 MXN. The promotion applies to purchases made with a physical or digital card. The maximum points for clients is 30,000.

The promotion is activated by means of a message that you will receive on your cell phone. You can also activate it by calling Línea BBVA between November 18 and December 12, 2021.

Check the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

American express

By registering your card you can get a $ 2000 MXN bonus when you spend $ 10,000 MXN on purchases for Months without Interest in Amazon Mexico. Valid from November 8 to 16, 2021. The promotion must be activated on its official website.

We remind you that Good End 2021 will take place from November 10 to 16, 2021.

Here you can follow all our coverage of this season of discounts. On the other hand, in this link you will find more offers and pre-sales of video games.