Good End 2021: These are all the banks and cards that will have OFFERS | READY

From this Wednesday 10 November, until Tuesday 16 of this month, the Good End 2021, seven days of offers in which Mexican consumers will be able to buy either directly in the store or online.

To boost online shopping, in addition to the use of cards from credit and debit, various banks will offer during “the cheapest weekend of the year” some promotions ranging from months without interest to bonuses. Next we tell you what will be the banks and cards that will have offers these days:

There will be three months without interest and double points on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos with a physical or digital card.

A 15% discount will be given on purchases over 6,500 pesos, with a limit of 5,000 pesos for a bonus and 2,500 pesos per ticket.

In minimum purchases of 7 thousand pesos, customers who have a debit or payroll account will obtain a 12% discount.

You will have a 30% discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos with six or more months without interest with a digital credit card.

The six-month promotion without interest can be activated on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos.

Any purchase greater than 100 pesos can be paid up to 12 months without interest. You can only choose one purchase.

A bonus month paying from 12 to 15 months, two months when paying from 18 to 24 and three months on 36-month purchases. There will also be a 15% discount on purchases of a single exhibition with a minimum of 2,000 pesos.

You will get a coupon for 200 pesos when you make a purchase for months without interest. Also, if the payment is made with a Citibanamex credit card, you will get an additional 50% of your coupon.

By paying with a credit or debit card, you participate in the raffle of 500 million pesos

The great raffle of 500 million pesos will be held on 10 December and the awards They will be delivered no later than the 24th of said month. The buyers winners they can take up to 150 thousand pesos. The requirements to participate in the raffle are the following:

Consumers will automatically participate when paying with a debit or credit card.

Small companies that have not sold more than five million pesos will be able to participate, and they only have to register on the website www.elbuenfin.org.

