Good End 2021. The establishments that will have better prices on washing machines, according to Profeco

Buy one washing machine It can make you save or spend more depending on where you shop. According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) the same model of washing machine and even in the same chain of stores it can cost up to 11 thousand pesos more depending on the shop where you buy it.

In a comparison of prices in Mexico City it was found that a chain of convenience stores You can sell it at different prices depending on the branch.

For example, a washing machine of 24 kilos, Mabe, LMA 74215 WDABO, gray color, can be purchased at a minimum price of 13,999 pesos or up to 24 thousand 499 pesos.

The stores with the lowest prices are: Salinas y Rocha, Constitución 114 branch, in downtown Toluca, Edomex; in El Palacio de Hierro, the Satellite branch and in Liverpool, the Delta Park branch. The most expensive were Liverpool Satélite and Coppel branch Centro y Mundo E.

Read also In which stores are the cheapest cell phones sold? This says the Profeco

On Who’s who in prices? by Profeco, the Daewoo / Winia washing machine, DWF-DG 361 AGG1, weighing 18 kilograms is in a range of 6,990 to 11,499 pesos. The best prices are found at Bodega Aurrera de Tlalnepantla, Walmart University branch, Walmart Balbuena, Cuitláhuac and Airport and the most expensive at Coppel Tecnológico, Mundo E and Esperanza, although it can be purchased at another Coppel branch, in Plaza Cristal for 8 thousand 499 pesos.

The LRK 2211 A model, 22 kilos, pink or white, from Koblenz, can be purchased for a minimum of 3,998 pesos and a maximum of 5,999 pesos. The cheapest is available at LaComer de El Olivar, followed by Bodega Aurrera de Los Ángeles, Mariano Escobedo, and Ferrocarril Hidalgo. The most expensive was found in Salinas and Rocha in Ermita, Iztapalapa, and in Elektra Toluca branch.

We recommend you: -Take advantage of electronic commerce to compare prices and promotions easily and from our home. -Make a list of what you want to buy, considering your available budget. -Review the conditions of sale and guarantees. – Mexico Economy (@SE_mx) November 8, 2021

The LG, WD 12VVC4S65, of 12 kilos can cost 12 thousand 590 pesos or up to 15 thousand 18 pesos, the cheapest at the Walmart Tepeyac branch and the most expensive at LaComer branch Miguel Ángel de Quevedo and Insurgentes.

Read also Advance bonus to bureaucrats, commitment of the Ministry of Finance for El Buen Fin 2021

Of the Maytag brand, 23 kilos, 7MMVWB 565 FWO, had price variation in the same chain of stores. While in the branch of El Palacio de Hierro, Durango, in the CDMX it was found in 16 thousand 18 pesos, in the Satelite branch it was sold for 18 thousand 407 pesos.

In the case of the 16-kilo Whirpool washing machine, 8MWTW 1612 MJQ0, it was sold for between 7,298 and 10,890 pesos. According to Profeco, the best price was at LaComer de las Torres de Satélite, at Chedraui de Atizapán and at Bodega Aurrera Sucursal Fuentes del Valle. While the most expensive prices were at Coppel Sucursal Plaza Cristal and Bodega Aurrera La Viga, with a difference of between 2,000 and 3,000 pesos.

The Samsung washing machine, WA 19 T6260 BW, of 19 kilos had a difference of 1,280 pesos, between the minimum price of 10,000 and the maximum of 11,000, with the lowest price in Liverpool Delta Park and the most expensive in Coppel Mundo AND.

Also read Good End and end of the year give 50% of sales to Amazon

vcr / lsm