Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s concerns regarding the double date

Lto Mexican soccer team He will have two of the most difficult tests in the octagonal final of the qualifying rounds towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Tricolor will have to visit the United States and Canada in just four days; two key parties to get closer to the World Cup fair.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino you have work to do if you want maintain undefeated and lead the competition. The concerns in the Tri coach go through several points.

Kills in defensive zone

Mexico I will not be able to count on Nstor Araujo for expulsion and Csar Montes for injury, both elements of the Mexican rear. The first unknown and headache for Tata will be find Hctor Moreno’s partner at the headquarters: Julio Csar ‘Cata’ Domnguez, Johan Vsquez, Gilberto Seplveda and Jess Angulo, natural options.

The mission will not be easy for the one who, until now, is the best defense of the final round with just three goals conceded in six games.

Intensity during the 90 minutes

Another point that the Mexican team must improve is the intensity throughout the 90 minutes. On several occasions Martino has been autocratic and has recognized that on many occasions the performance is not even throughout the game.

“Camos, we stopped pressing, the opponent handled the ball, we were not aggressive; I understand that it was a situation that we already brought from last year, to be even in the performance and when you play against capable players those ups and downs are noticeable and they pay dearly, “said the ‘Tata’ in the press conference after the 1-1 draw against Canada at the Azteca Stadium.

Before the quality of soccer players from the United States and Canada, Inconsistency can be key in the direction of the meeting.

Forcefulness

Yes OK Mexico boasts, along with Canada, the best offensives of the octagonal with 10 goals in favor, the Tricolor duty to improve in forcefulness. Proof of this is the last match against El Salvador, where despite the 0-2 victory the Mexican team suffered and defined the score until the 93rd minute by way of a penalty. In fact in that duel El Tri had 14 shots (six of them on target).

Something similar happened in front of Honduras, where they shot 26 times (10 of them on target) and scored only three goals; Against Canada at Azteca things did not vary much in terms of percentage of effectiveness: 11 shots (4 on goal) and a single goal.

The same in his first three duels of the octagonal: 27 shots (7 to goalkeeper) and two goals against Jamaica; 9 (3 on the mark) and a goal against Costa Rica; 12 shots (4 on goal) and a goal against Panama.

