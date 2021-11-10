George Clooney laughs at Batman’s ‘Bat-nipples’ in this hilarious ad

MADRID, May 6. (CultureOcio) –

If there is a superhero who has had a tumultuous history in his film adaptations, it is without a doubt Batman. The Dark Knight has had good days – like the Christopher Nolan– and terrible days, being the interpretation of George Clooney and his Bat-nipples in Batman & Robin the most criticized by fans. The actor knows it, and in a new ad for his foundation he is not afraid to laugh at it.

Batman & robin it was, on all levels, a failure. So much so that even its director Joel schumacher has apologized to the fans. The ridiculous suit with nipples of the Clooney’s Bat Man has been teased for years, and in the hilarious Omaze ad – in which the handsome actor plays the worst possible roommate during the pandemic– two references are made to the disastrous movie.

In one of the gags –before the lockdown was announced and he was trapped in the home of a stranger named Byron– Clooney receives a (rather shabby) figure of his version of Batman, and showing it on camera he says it cost him “seven dollars. I mean, it’s not the one with the nipples, but it’s still not bad“.

The entire campaign is focused on advertising a trip with the star for a weekend with all expenses paid. But at the same time it reflects how difficult it is to live with a narcissistic type like Clooney, who to top it all is obsessed with Brad Pitt and the Ocean’s Eleven saga. And no matter how many times you have seen it, to your martyred roommate it will always be better than Batman & Robin.

All profits raised in the weekend raffle with George Clooney and his wife in Italy will go to his Foundation for Justice, which helps the most disadvantaged and advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world, providing help in court to victims of oppression.