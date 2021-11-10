Gender equality through music: Rock and Colors books arrive – Unidiversidad

The collection of musical books for children and adults will arrive from Spain. Its author, Ana Ramos, spoke on Radio U.

The collection of musical books for children and adults “Rock and Colors“, which was born a little over a year ago, will arrive from Spain. This Far Planet talked with Ana Ramos, presenter of TV, music and workshop, author of these copies. She told how she worked on her writings in order to show gender equality through music.

“It is a collection that promotes art, culture, music and gender equality. In each book we find 13 male and female singers. 74 illustrators from different countries of the world participated in the 4 copies, “he said. Bouquets. Among the national artists are Fito Páez & Fitipaldis, Amaral, Mecano, Héroes del Silencio, Pau Donés, Rozalén, Vetusta Morla or Izal, among others. In the international section, Coldplay, AC / DC, Metallica, Guns’n Roses, Muse, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish stand out.

Each book illustrates different artists promoting parity with 26 tiles of their music, 26 color illustrations, and 26 coloring illustrations. The illustrations have been made by 31 illustrators from 10 countries around the world: Spain, Russia, Colombia, Brazil, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela and the US. Eight artists are from Malaga.

“The idea is that the person while listening to the artist’s music, can color it. If they are children, they recognize the visual image with their music and somehow work on it.” Following the line Bouquets He added: “In the final part, the book recommends 3 songs by each artist, the most emblematic, added to the essential album of each artist. With those songs I created a Spotify list. I find it very interesting that each person discovers the artists in the book“, Hill.

In total, the book is linked to 312 songs, 156 per book, so that its readers can immerse themselves in the music as well as enjoy the texts and illustrations.

Listen to the full interview.