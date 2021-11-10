From Caleb Plant to ‘Canelo’ during their fight: ‘You’re pretty good’

In a way to deconcentrate the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the American Caleb Plant began a dialogue in the ninth round of their fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which he recognized the superiority of the Guadalajara, who responded with “I like it.”

You are good enough, am I good enough? We are making a good fight, “said Plant, who was on the defensive and was betting on his hitting speed, while ‘Canelo’ stalked him and responded with a ‘like,’ according to a video released by Showtime Boxing.

“I respect your abilities. I’m good for 21-0, right? ”Added the American, who suffered his first loss of his career in 22 fights.

In the ninth round, the Tennessee fighter tried to hit the Mexican with several punches, but lacked power.

Saúl Álvarez knocked out Caleb Plant in the eleventh round to snatch the IBF super middleweight title from him.

The Mexican became the first champion to hold all four box office governing body titles.

“This is another achievement for my family and my team, but especially for Mexico. It means a lot to me to be the first unified Latino,” he said at the end of the fight.

The record of ‘Canelo’ was in 57 victories (39 knockouts), two draws and a single defeat, suffered against American Floyd Mayweather Jr on points in 2013, when he was 23 years old.

