Friedman explains the Kershaw situation

CARLSBAD, California – The Dodgers faced a tough decision heading into Sunday, the deadline for making a qualifying offer to a player.
The Los Angeles ninth could have offered Kershaw a one-year contract that would have paid the veteran $ 18.4 million in 2022. Instead, the Dodgers only made him the qualifying offer. shortstop Corey Seager and utility Chris Taylor.
Why not Kershaw? According to Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, it’s because the southpaw is recovering from a season-ending pitching elbow condition. In October he received an injection of platelet-rich plasma and is expected to be ready by Opening Day.
But due to the injury, Kershaw was not ready to make a decision about his future. And the Dodgers say they did not want to impose a deadline, so they chose not to make the offer.
“I just think given the respect we have for him and how much he’s done for this organization, it wasn’t something we wanted to do, put a time limit on him that he wasn’t ready for,” Friedman said. “If he wants to return, of course we will work to make that happen. But not if you don’t want to, it is your right. He is going to decide a lot about what he wants to do next year ”.
.