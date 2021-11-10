First of all, remember that the codes of Genshin Impact for him November 9, 2021 They could expire at any time, since these have a time limit to be redeemed, which is why miHoYo is adding new codes daily. Additionally, codes may also be limited to certain regions, and you can usually only use them once per account. Therefore, whenever a new code appears, we recommend that you redeem it as soon as possible to have a chance to receive all the available rewards.

If you are a player of Genshin Impact, one of the most popular RPGs of the moment, you probably find yourself needing free redemption codes, which grant all kinds of rewards. However, you may be looking for how to get the precious ones protogems for free, so from now on we tell you that you have come to the right place. Here you will find a list of codes with protogems, blackberries and other free items to unlock in the game, so read on.

If at the time of redeeming any of these codes is no longer available, do not be discouraged, just try another and you may have better luck. Also, remember that redemption codes can only be claimed once per character or account. So it is possible that some of these codes have already been used. In case they are not valid for your region, an alternative is to use a VPN to change the region of your device temporarily, in our guides you can find how to change the region of your device through a VPN. Without further ado for the moment, we leave you with the 6 free redemption codes for today.

Genshin Impact: free redemption codes from November 9 (2021)

GENSHINGIFT

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH

GBNA9J5H9Y4H

BSNUJGQFUTPM

3PK58DJB0QSS

GE1GAK9VLGLU

How to redeem the codes:

To be able to redeem the redemption codes at Genshin Impact First, you have to take into account an essential requirement, and that is that you must have reached Adventure Rank 10 in your game (something that is achieved by playing and gaining experience in various ways). Once you have done it, you can claim the codes by following these simple steps:

Visit the Genshin Impact official site .

. Sign in with the same account myHoYo that you use in your game.

that you use in your game. Now select the server from which you play the title.

The “Nickname” field should autofill only when logged in.

Finally, in the “Redeem code” section, copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code.

You only have to claim the rewards in the game. To do this, enter your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you should see a new message from miHoYo with the redeemed code rewards.

Done, we hope these codes have served you and make your adventure through Teyvat a little more enjoyable and fun. We recommend you come back daily to find new ones free rewards codes for the title. Remember you can play Genshin Impact on various platforms, such as PS4, PS5, Android, iOS, and PC.