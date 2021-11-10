Free Fire: weekly schedule from November 9 to 16 and first surprises of Booyah!

As is tradition, Free Fire has revealed this Tuesday the contents that will arrive in the game in the coming days. A new weekly agenda that covers from November 9 to 16 and that allows you to continue adding skins, events and content to the famous battle royale of Garena (free on iOS and Android, in case you haven’t tried it yet). We leave you with a quick review of it:

It may interest you:

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Discounts fair (with prizes such as the sports car Booyah Day 2021)

| Discounts fair (with prizes such as the sports car Booyah Day 2021) Thursday, November 11, 2021 | Time travel and Bonus of the day return

| Time travel and Bonus of the day return Friday, November 12, 2021 | Magic roulette (with prizes such as the UMP Booyah! Day 2021 or the sickle bones of fire), new evolution of the UMP and Booyah! x 30

| Magic roulette (with prizes such as the UMP Booyah! Day 2021 or the sickle bones of fire), new evolution of the UMP and Booyah! x 30 Saturday, November 13, 2021 | Diamond Royale (where to get a crimson skin) and Skyler: previous access

| Diamond Royale (where to get a crimson skin) and Skyler: previous access Monday, November 15, 2021 | Magic Roulette: Dragon Captain

| Magic Roulette: Dragon Captain Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 30x Crate Refill and special missions with rewards such as Predator Booyah, Fire Skull Parachute, Champion Booyah Table, Predator Booyah Machete and AWM Booyah Day.

Booyah Day! 2021

Although Free Fire will celebrate the booyah day the next November 20, all the contents of this month will be related to him and will serve as a preview. An example is this week’s agenda, in which you have to pay special attention to Tuesday the 16th, when more skins and rewards you can get them, all of them with a Booyah theme, of course.

