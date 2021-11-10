Forza Horizon 5 players are buying a horrible car to farm prizes

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Forza Horizon 5 it’s on the market now and the community couldn’t be more excited. Thousands of people are already enjoying the Playground Games project, driving through the streets of Mexico in some luxury cars. Many others are preferring to buy thousands of units of a horrible car in order to farm rewards.

What happens is that, as reported WindowsCentral, players discovered that there is a way to get an enormous amount of opportunities to throw the wheel of luck. Just buy an extremely cheap vehicle and invest a few points to upgrade to unlock the Super Wheelspin. Then you just have to repeat the process.

For many players this is the business of the century. You see, the Willys Jeep truck only costs 40,000 credits and each spin of the roulette wheel is guaranteed to get your money back in the form of cash or valuable cars. In this way, it is a very easy way to farm rewards and progress in Forza Horizon 5 in an extremely fast and comfortable way.

Free shots

A curious way to throw cars in the trash

One of the most curious things about this whole situation is the way the players are getting rid of their junk. That is, those who take advantage of this trick end up with a garage full of Willys Jeep and freeing up space is necessary for comfort and mental health.

So players are taking advantage of the new gift feature to stop owning so many Willys Jeep. In this way, the gift function is packed with this old truck and worst of all, the players who receive it have no way of rejecting it. So, what you have left is to keep it in your garage or give it to someone else.

Remember that Forza Horizon 5 It’s not a competitive game, so this little trick doesn’t really hurt anyone. It’s just a way that players are taking advantage of the systems to get the cars faster. Something that seems unnecessary to us since the game is full of rewards, but everyone is free to have fun as best suits them.

That said, we hope that Playground Games will take action to prevent the giveaway feature from being ruined by something like that. It’s a nice feature and no one is going to want to use it if they’re only getting old Jeeps.

Forza Horizon 5 arrived on November 9 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. We remind you that it will be a premiere on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. You can learn more about this long-awaited title by clicking here.

