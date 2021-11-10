Former Grey’s Anatomy actor called Ellen Pompeo “disgusting” and Patrick Dempsey “narcissistic” | TV and Show

Actor Isaiah Washington, who played Preston Burke, again launched against Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, also assuring that he would return to the series if she was not there.

The actor Isaiah Washington, who was fired from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007, he re-launched against the protagonists Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey.

The interpreter who gave life to Dr. Preston Burke and who was dismissed accused of having homophobic behavior, not only denied the accusations again but also pointed to the behavior of the stars of the program.

Through Twitter he labeled Patrick Dempsey from “Angry Narcissist”, while a Pompeo of “disgusting and disrespectful.”

The messages from Washington were in response to a fan who claimed that Dempsey had been fired from the series in 2014 for being late on set.

“Do you really think that is why his contract was not renewed? @PatrickDempsey needed to be covered… It’s incredibly aggressive to yell at cast members after repeatedly being late when you’re literally not in charge. @PatrickDempsey is a raging narcissist! “, wrote.

As for the interpreter of Meredith Gray, He said that “I only had -maybe- 7 scenes with @EllenPompeo during the 3 years I was on the show. Executives told @shondarhimes to limit my scenes with her, because she dominated them and revealed her mediocre talent. So I’m a ‘bitch’ because I have talent?

“This is the queen who loves the world? A white woman who publicly disparages a black man and former co-star? She is insane and tremendously insecure. It’s actually disrespectful and disgusting. “, he sentenced.

“We could get to the long-awaited twentieth season with me as the leader.”

Pompeo has been in controversy in recent weeks after claiming that he faced Oscar winner Denzel Washington when he directed one of the show’s episodes. In addition, a few days ago, Isaiah also claimed that the actress received millions of dollars not to report Dempsey’s toxic behavior.

“There is no way @EllenPompeo can recover from her recent comments on Denzel Washington and his $ 2MM deal as ‘secret money’ to protect @PatrickDempsey and secure his $ 20MM beyond season 20,” he wrote in another tweet. .

Likewise, he also stated that he would return to the series “happy”, “once

Ellen Pompeo is finally gone. ” “I’m sure we could get to the long-awaited twentieth season with me as the leader. Who knows … even Sandra Oh would join me, but @EllenPompeo has to go and they know why. # Burke20 “.