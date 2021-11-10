FIFA will inspect Estadio Azteca and Akron in November

The FIFA will conclude the round of inspections to the candidate cities to host the world of the year 2026, which will be played in Canada, USA and Mexico, with the visit between November 17 and 22 to the cities of Edmonton and Toronto (Canada), Los Angeles (United States) and Mexico City and Guadalajara (Mexico).

During the visits, “which will take place after the numerous conversations held virtually over the last two years,” the delegation of the FIFA it will meet “with the representatives of the candidates and with local interest groups to comment on various aspects of the organization, including the management of venues, infrastructure and sustainability, as well as commercial, legal and legacy matters.”

Also, as explained by the International Soccer Federation Through a statement, FIFA experts “will inspect essential infrastructure, such as stadiums and training facilities, as well as possible venues to hold the FIFA Fan Festival.”

Previously the FIFA had already inspected in two rounds of visits the cities of Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Nashville, New York / New Jersey, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC ( United States), as well as Monterrey (Mexico), which also aspire to become World Cup venues.

Once the inspection visits are concluded, a thorough evaluation will be carried out, with the intention that the selection process of the cities that will host the world Cup of the year 2026 ends “in the first or second quarter of 2022”.

On the other hand, FIFA announced on Wednesday the appointment of Peter Montopoli as director of operations of Canada for the World Cup in 2026.

