FIFA receives formal appeal from Mexico for homophobic cry, FMF hopes that at least one match will be reduced

The FMF hopes that the highest soccer organization will reduce the sanction imposed on the Mexican National Team.

The FIFA received the appeal from the Mexican Soccer Federation, which seeks to reduce by at least one game the sanction of two veto games that were imposed on the Mexican team, for the homophobic screams that were heard in the Azteca Stadium, in the commitments against Canada and Honduras, last FIFA date.

“The Mexican Federation has appealed the decision and the procedure is pending before the FIFA Appeals Committee ”, informed a spokesman for the FIFA to ESPN Digital.

According to sources within the FMF, the sanction of two games was appealed, but they hope that at least the punishment will be reduced to one game.

A few days ago, the Panama Soccer Federation announced that they would not pay the match veto that was also imposed by homophobic shouts on the November FIFA date, but the highest soccer body explained that they have not been exonerated of guilt.

The FMF appealed the latest FIFA sanction for the scream that was heard in the games against Honduras and Canada. Getty Images

“Regarding PanamaPlease note that the Panama Federation has appealed the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to the FIFA Appeals Committee. As part of its request, the Federation of Panama requested the suspension of the execution of the decision adopted by the Disciplinary Committee until the Appeal Committee issues a decision and this request is granted. However, it does not mean that the sanction (specifically the match behind closed doors) has been permanently lifted, but rather that it has been temporarily suspended until the Appeals Committee issues a decision ”, clarified the FIFA.

The difficulty of the last appeal of the FMF is that this time it is a repeat offense, because he had already been punished with a veto match for homophobic screaming. The difference is that on this occasion, campaigns were carried out and the protocol was applied.