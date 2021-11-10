FIFA 22 has a super offer advances for the Good End

FIFA 22. Photo: EA

FIFA 22 It is already in stores, and if you still have not been able to get your copy with which to enjoy this new football season and with which to start your new Ultimate Team team, today we bring you the best possible offer with which to buy the new installment of EA at the best price.

The most famous and played soccer simulator in recent years returns with a new installment with which to continue offering spectacle, gameplay, excitement and a lot of competitiveness. We are obviously talking about FIFA 22, which this year offers a modality of Ultimate team slightly renewed with which to give life to the team of your dreams with professional players from all the teams in the world, and competing against users from all corners of the world.

This offer that you can find on Amazon allows you to get the game for Xbox One and PS4 with an incredible 37% discount. If what you are looking for is the most advanced edition for the next generation consoles, you will also enjoy 11% when buying the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions.

New generation football

If you are lucky enough to have one of the new consoles, the FIFA version will include the new feature Hypermotion, which is responsible for transmitting a more real atmosphere on the field of play, applying behaviors in the players who respond with different positions on the field, reactions with the ball in play and with physics that will represent much better the confrontations between players who fight for the ball.

And the game mechanics have improved a lot in that regard. Goalkeepers have undergone redesign that allow them to maintain a more natural position depending on the goalkeeper’s own real personality, as well as the physics of the ball, which has also improved with more speed, spin, air resistance and, ultimately, better. physical to make it look real.

Which version is better?

Although in most cases the versions of new generation consoles only offer better textures and higher resolution, in the case of FIFA 22, the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions include Hypermotion technology, which makes the game much more real.

This will be something that you should take into account in the event that you want to acquire the cheapest version and take advantage of the backward compatibility to play the game. The Xbox One version will work perfectly on Xbox Series X, however you will not have the best version of the game for that console.

Be that as it may, the 37% discount The Xbox One and PS4 version seems like a tremendous opportunity that you should not miss, so take a look at the offer and get the game as soon as possible before it sells out.

