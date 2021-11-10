FGR will ask a judge for preventive detention against Lozoya for the Agronitrogenados case

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) continues the criminal offensive against the former director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya. Today he will ask a control judge of the North Prison to change the precautionary measure that was imposed on him for the alleged fraud behind the acquisition of the Agronitrogenados plant, and impose a justified preventive detention.

The petition will be presented at a last-minute hearing scheduled for this Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., called by the judge at the request of the prosecutors who asked to review the precautionary measure.

Currently, the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos is already being held in the North Prison but just because of the Odebrecht bribery case. This after last week the Prosecutor’s Office, the UIF and Pemex asked Judge Artemio Zúñiga to impose preventive detention against him, arguing that there is a real risk of flight.

Prosecutors are expected to argue similarly this time. They will maintain that there is a need for preventive detention to be imposed against Lozoya austin as it is the only option that guarantees the continuity of the process at this time.

The former official must be present before the judge at today’s hearing, but unlike last week, when he was still free and walked into the federal justice center, this time he will be transferred from the facilities of the aforementioned criminal through the corridors. underground that connect the rooms with the courtroom area.

It should be noted that in this case the FGR imputes to Emilio Lozoya Austin his probable responsibility in the crime of operations with resources of illicit origin. According to the investigation folder FED / SEIDF / UNAI-CDMX / 0000289/2019, the former official received almost 3.5 million dollars in bribes from the Altos Hornos company.

These bribes led Lozoya to promote the purchase of the Agronitrogenized fertilizer plant in Veracruz from Altos Hornos (AHMSA). The acquisition was severely detrimental to Pemex because the acquisition was made with a premium of more than 200 million dollars and the plant was in extremely deteriorated condition.

For this same case, the sister of the former director of Pemex, Gilda Susana Lozoya Austin, who remains a fugitive, was also prosecuted. Similarly, the former president of the AHMSA Board of Directors, Alonso Ancira, was prosecuted, who was imprisoned for several months in the North Prison, until he reached an agreement with Pemex in which he promised to return $ 200 million, which allowed him to go free.