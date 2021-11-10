FGR requests preventive detention now for Agronitrogenados case

At the hearing of Emilio Lozoya, in the North prison, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) requested to subject the former director of Pemex to preventive detention justified by the Agronitrogenados case.

Despite the fact that the former director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, is already in jail for Odebrecht, the FGR It seeks to change the measure also in this case and therefore, it alleged a risk of flight derived from its economic capacity.

Emilio Lozoya, again apologizes before a control judge for the Agronitrogenados case, in which he is accused of the crimes of bribery and money laundering, for the over-priced purchase of the Agronitrogenados scrap plant from the company Altos Hornos de México ( AHMSA), directed by businessman Alonso Ancira Elizondo.

At the hearing, Lozoya mentioned that despite the fact that reparation of the damage is being managed, he denied responsibility for the facts imputed in the Agronitrogenados case.

Lozoya will offer reparation of the damage in the Agronitrogenados case, assures his lawyer

Miguel Ontiveros Alonso, Lozoya’s lawyer, reported that the former director of Pemex would offer the judge reparation for the damage caused by the purchase at a premium of the scrap plant Agronitrogenados, which amounts to $ 3.4 million.

The foregoing, within the framework of a reparatory agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to extinguish the criminal action in this case.

In an interview, the defense attorney for the Lozoya Austin family described the justified preventive detention imposed on the former director of Pemex as illegitimate, for which he said that he will request reparation for the damage.