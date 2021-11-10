FC Juárez apologizes after comments from ‘Tuca’ Ferretti; promise more care in the future

The club assured that they are committed to preventing these situations from happening again in future statements from their coach.

FC Juárez he apologized through a statement for the statements he made Ricardo Ferretti in the press conference after the game between Bravos and Tigres, which led to an investigation and could lead to punishment for the border club’s strategist

The club assured that the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti kept abreast of the decision made by the Disciplinary Commission of Liga MX for the discriminatory words that have caused a stir in Mexican soccer.

The border club, through the statement, also indicated that they will pay greater attention in the future so that these issues are not repeated and reiterated their “respect for people’s rights” after the meeting with the media in Monterrey in which ‘Tuca’ Ferretti used terms such as “maric …” and “old women” that generated annoyance within the MX League and among the fans, as he learned ESPN Digital.

The same ‘Tuca’, in an interview with David faitelson, a journalist for the World Leader in Sports, acknowledged that he had made a mistake and was ready to abide by the sanction that may derive from this.

FC Juárez apologized through a statement for the words of Ricardo Ferretti at a press conference. Getty Images

The team led in the presidency by Alejandra de la Vega placeholder image, pledged to be part of the campaigns against homophobia and the inclusion of women in the MX League.

“FC Juárez will continue to work hand in hand with the authorities of the MX League and the Mexican Football Federation in the promotion and dissemination of all campaigns and initiatives against discrimination and homophobia in our Mexican soccer and in our society ”.