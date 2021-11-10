Fast and Furious | Vin Diesel and the heartbreaking request he made of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Instagram | Revtli | | ANSWERS

Fast and furios will have a tenth and final installment. Yes, the popular saga of car and action films will come to an end, as well as the story of Dominic Toretto, a character he plays Vin Diesel.

That is why the popular actor wants to have in this latest filming with Dwayne Johnson, who played Luke Hobbs from the fifth Fast and Furious movie.

In his official Instagram account, Vin Diesel published a photo in which he appears with “The Rock” and accompanied it with the following message: “You must introduce yourself. Do not leave the franchise inactive because you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by any other“, said.

It happens that “The Rock” or “The Rock” has already publicly stated that he no longer wishes to participate in the Fast and Furious saga. “I wish you luck in the next movies that I won’t be inand”, He assured while filming the movie“ Jungle Cruise ”.

Vin Diesel also appealed to emotion in his Instagram post, which has more than 2 million likes.

“As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne at home and you always send us good wishes on the appointed days. The time has come”, He assured.

Will it be enough to convince Dwayne Johnson?

