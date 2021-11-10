Famous people who don’t want to get married and famous people who love it

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
35

Diane Keaton said very true things.

1.

Never Married: Diane Keaton

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

He told Katie Couric: “I think the reason I never married is because I would have to commit too much.”

Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

“I think I took my mother’s example in that. I wanted to try bolder things for myself. And I was scared of men too.”

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Married Many Times: Nicolas Cage

Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC / Via Getty Images

He has been married five times.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This is his current wife, Riko.

2.

Never married: Eva Mendes

Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

He told Chelsea Handler, via Digital Spy: “I am not against marriage or institution for other people. I love the idea of ​​a union, it is very beautiful. I just don’t think I should have a piece of paper because society it says”.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

“In fact, I think it’s very sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and say, ‘That’s my boyfriend.’ But I think husband and wife are very unsexy words.”

Alexander Tamargo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Billy Bob Thorton

He has been married six times.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This is his current wife, Connie Angland.

3.

Never Married: Mindy Kaling

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

He told Good Housekeeping in 2015: “No needed marriage. I don’t need anyone to take care of all my needs and wants. Now I can take care of that myself. “

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Four.

He has been married many times: Jennifer López

Abc / ABC via Getty Images

He has been married three times.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Never Married: John Cusack

Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

Elle magazine asked him to answer why he’s never married in five words, and he said, “I can do it in ten: ‘Society doesn’t tell me what to do.’

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Angelina Jolie

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He has been married three times.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Lifetime

6.

Never married: Shakira

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Told 60 minutes: “Honestly, marriage scares me. I don’t want him to see me as his wife. I’d rather he see me as his girlfriend.”

“It’s like the forbidden fruit, you know? I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything is possible based on his behavior.”

David Ramos / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Harrison Ford

He has been married three times.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7.

Never Married: Allison Janney

Steve Granitz / WireImage

He told Drew Barrymore via People: “At this point in my life I’m really getting to know who I am and what I want. So I’d love to finally find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be fine.”

Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images for ABA

Married Many Times: James Cameron

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for AMC

He has been married five times.

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

8.

Never Married: Al Pacino

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Imagse

That’s right, the 81-year-old great actor has never sworn eternal love.

He has been married many times: Geraldo Rivera

Noam Galai / Getty Images

He has been married five times.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

9.

Never Married: Mary Louise Parker

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

She told the NYT in 2015: “Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married because I have some kind of ‘daddy issues.’ But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Married Many Times: Pamela Anderson

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

He has been married five times.

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Never Married: Charlize Theron

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

He told Howard Stern via Elle: “I have never wanted to get married. It has never been something important to me.”

Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Frank Sinatra

Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

He was married four times.

Harry Langdon / Getty Images

eleven.

Never Married: Sarah Silverman

Randy Holmes / ABC / Getty Images

He tweeted in 2014: “Why would I want the government involved in my love life? Ew. It’s barbaric.”


Twitter: @SarahKSilverman

Married Many Times: David Foster

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He has been married five times.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Here he is with his current wife, Katharine McPhee.

12.

They have never been married: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique told E Online in 2017: “We have been together for 17 years, what difference does it make? I believe in marriage, but whether we are married or not does not make a big difference.”

John Parra / WireImage / Getty Images

Married Many Times: George Foreman

Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

He has been married five times.

Martin Rose / Bongarts / Getty Images

13.

Never Married: Kylie Minogue

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

He told Red Magazine via HuffPost: “It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never raised me with the idea of ​​’great marriage.’ I never aimed for it.”

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Joan Collins

Franziska Krug / Getty Images for Marcel Remus

He has been married five times.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

14.

Never Married: Leonardo DiCaprio

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He told Parade, “The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It will just happen when it has to.”

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Martin Scorsese

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He has been married five times.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for AFI

fifteen.

Never Married: Jon Hamm

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

He broke up with his 18-year-old girlfriend in 2015. They were never engaged.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Brigitte Nielsen

Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

He has been married five times.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

16.

They have never been married: Oprah and Stedman

Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

She wrote on Oprah Daily: “He and I agree that if we had made it to the altar, we would not be together.”

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“Our relationship works because he has created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man’ (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written several books about it). And because we share all the values ​​that matter (from the which integrity is number one) And because we love to see the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and their purpose. “

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Married Many Times: Halle Berry

Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

He has been married three times.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

17.

Never Married: Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

They have been together since 2001 and have four children, but they have never made it to the altar.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Although they are not married, she calls him “husband”. He explained to the NYT: “People know what that means. It means that he is the father of my son, and that I live with him, and that we are a couple, and that we are not going to end our relationship.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Kate Winslet

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

He has been married three times.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

18.

They have never been married: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

They told People: “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that we didn’t have.”

Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Tom Cruise

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images

He has been married three times.

Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

19.

Never Married: Ricky Gervais

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

Ricky has been with his partner for more than 30 years and they have no plans to marry.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He told Letterman via CTV News: “I don’t think it makes sense for us to get married. We don’t want any more toasters, we don’t want our families to meet, it would be terrible.”

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Barbara Walters

He was married four times.

Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

twenty.

Never married: Chelsea Handler

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Told Today: “I don’t know if I’m one of those who get married.”

Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

“I feel like, who knows, I doubt it, but usually when I say I’m not going to do something, I end up doing it the following weekend, so I’m not going to say more.”

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Married Many Times: Elizabeth Taylor

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

He was married eight times.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

twenty-one.

Never Married: Edie Falco

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

She told the Daily Beast: “I’m sure my parents’ divorces affected me in some way, but also, in my life in general I don’t see many marriages that I find attractive. Since I’m not married, I usually have a lot of boring conversations with people about their marriages. Why would I want to get married too? “

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“I want love in my life, there is no doubt about that. But I already have a lot.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Married Many Times: Larry King

He was married eight times.

Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here