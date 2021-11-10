Famous people who don’t want to get married and famous people who love it

Diane Keaton said very true things.
Never Married: Diane Keaton
He told Katie Couric: “I think the reason I never married is because I would have to commit too much.”
“I think I took my mother’s example in that. I wanted to try bolder things for myself. And I was scared of men too.”
Married Many Times: Nicolas Cage
He has been married five times.
Never married: Eva Mendes
He told Chelsea Handler, via Digital Spy: “I am not against marriage or institution for other people. I love the idea of a union, it is very beautiful. I just don’t think I should have a piece of paper because society it says”.
“In fact, I think it’s very sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and say, ‘That’s my boyfriend.’ But I think husband and wife are very unsexy words.”
Married Many Times: Billy Bob Thorton
He has been married six times.
Never Married: Mindy Kaling
He told Good Housekeeping in 2015: “No needed marriage. I don’t need anyone to take care of all my needs and wants. Now I can take care of that myself. “
He has been married many times: Jennifer López
He has been married three times.
Never Married: John Cusack
Elle magazine asked him to answer why he’s never married in five words, and he said, “I can do it in ten: ‘Society doesn’t tell me what to do.’
Married Many Times: Angelina Jolie
He has been married three times.
Never married: Shakira
Told 60 minutes: “Honestly, marriage scares me. I don’t want him to see me as his wife. I’d rather he see me as his girlfriend.”
“It’s like the forbidden fruit, you know? I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything is possible based on his behavior.”
Married Many Times: Harrison Ford
He has been married three times.
Never Married: Allison Janney
He told Drew Barrymore via People: “At this point in my life I’m really getting to know who I am and what I want. So I’d love to finally find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be fine.”
Married Many Times: James Cameron
He has been married five times.
Never Married: Al Pacino
That’s right, the 81-year-old great actor has never sworn eternal love.
He has been married many times: Geraldo Rivera
He has been married five times.
Never Married: Mary Louise Parker
She told the NYT in 2015: “Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married because I have some kind of ‘daddy issues.’ But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”
Married Many Times: Pamela Anderson
He has been married five times.
Never Married: Charlize Theron
He told Howard Stern via Elle: “I have never wanted to get married. It has never been something important to me.”
Married Many Times: Frank Sinatra
He was married four times.
Never Married: Sarah Silverman
He tweeted in 2014: “Why would I want the government involved in my love life? Ew. It’s barbaric.”
Married Many Times: David Foster
He has been married five times.
They have never been married: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova
Enrique told E Online in 2017: “We have been together for 17 years, what difference does it make? I believe in marriage, but whether we are married or not does not make a big difference.”
Married Many Times: George Foreman
He has been married five times.
Never Married: Kylie Minogue
He told Red Magazine via HuffPost: “It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never raised me with the idea of ’great marriage.’ I never aimed for it.”
Married Many Times: Joan Collins
He has been married five times.
Never Married: Leonardo DiCaprio
He told Parade, “The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It will just happen when it has to.”
Married Many Times: Martin Scorsese
He has been married five times.
Never Married: Jon Hamm
He broke up with his 18-year-old girlfriend in 2015. They were never engaged.
Married Many Times: Brigitte Nielsen
He has been married five times.
They have never been married: Oprah and Stedman
She wrote on Oprah Daily: “He and I agree that if we had made it to the altar, we would not be together.”
“Our relationship works because he has created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man’ (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written several books about it). And because we share all the values that matter (from the which integrity is number one) And because we love to see the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and their purpose. “
Married Many Times: Halle Berry
He has been married three times.
Never Married: Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
They have been together since 2001 and have four children, but they have never made it to the altar.
Although they are not married, she calls him “husband”. He explained to the NYT: “People know what that means. It means that he is the father of my son, and that I live with him, and that we are a couple, and that we are not going to end our relationship.”
Married Many Times: Kate Winslet
He has been married three times.
They have never been married: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
They told People: “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that we didn’t have.”
Married Many Times: Tom Cruise
He has been married three times.
Never Married: Ricky Gervais
Ricky has been with his partner for more than 30 years and they have no plans to marry.
He told Letterman via CTV News: “I don’t think it makes sense for us to get married. We don’t want any more toasters, we don’t want our families to meet, it would be terrible.”
Married Many Times: Barbara Walters
He was married four times.
Never married: Chelsea Handler
Told Today: “I don’t know if I’m one of those who get married.”
“I feel like, who knows, I doubt it, but usually when I say I’m not going to do something, I end up doing it the following weekend, so I’m not going to say more.”
Married Many Times: Elizabeth Taylor
He was married eight times.
Never Married: Edie Falco
She told the Daily Beast: “I’m sure my parents’ divorces affected me in some way, but also, in my life in general I don’t see many marriages that I find attractive. Since I’m not married, I usually have a lot of boring conversations with people about their marriages. Why would I want to get married too? “
“I want love in my life, there is no doubt about that. But I already have a lot.”
Married Many Times: Larry King
He was married eight times.
This post was translated from English.