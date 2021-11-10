Exatlón 2021: Conquistadors made fun of Briseida Acosta’s departure? This is what one of the Guardians believes

The unexpected departure of Briseida Acosta of the Exatlon Mexico It not only represented a hard blow for the red line-up that caused disappointment and tears from Antonio Rosique, host of the broadcast; but now, in addition, his discharge was the trigger for a new discussion among the cadres that make up the show.

In ceremony, before starting the ‘Advantage Duel’ that exhibited the first intervention of the four reinforcements, the set of Pathfinders saw their adversary enter without the woman who for a long time remained in the first place of the table, an athlete that undoubtedly ranked among the best.

Briseida, like Paulina Martínez and Gabriela Espinosa, faced the challenge of the ‘Pugna Máxima’ that ended the day on Sunday with their elimination from the contest, in such a way that Guardianes closed the twelfth cycle of the Exatlon without one of its strongest components.

According to the blues, this result was the outcome of a bad move by the reds to Gaby, who since she entered and until that moment did not give any points to the group. However, the strategy had a different development at the conclusion of the fair with the decrease in Acosta.

“I think that the red team sent Bris to ensure that Gaby left, and that play went very wrong,” commented ‘Koke’ Guerrero in the comments of the program.







Did the Conquerors mock Briseida Acosta’s departure?

Given the reaction of her rival, Paulina Martínez, a young judoka who during the adventure was one of the best friends of the Olympic athlete, expressed her anger in front of the cameras of the Exatlon Mexico to point out that the Pathfinders took a mocking and disrespectful attitude to the departure of Briseida.

The participant from Guardianes said she was disappointed in the way some competitors from the opposite line expressed their surprise at the absence of Bris, because he mentioned that the position of his adversary was not the best.

“I don’t know if they were making fun, I don’t know if they were laughing, if they were joking, with grace, but he hit me. I don’t want to think that they made fun … the respect must be mutual ”

Finally, Paulina clarified that Briseida She is a competitor who, given her career and sports talent, deserves both red and blue respect.