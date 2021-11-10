Eva Soriano transforms into Katy Perry in the first gala of ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’

Her spectacular step as a guest in the last edition of Your face is familiar to me has done that Eva Soriano become one of the highlights of the ninth edition from the Antena 3 talent show.

So the comic sand joined Mario Vaquerizo to imitate John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the purest style of Grease, and now he’s returning to the show as a full-fledged contestant.

Our favorite presenter of Special bodies He debuted this past Friday in the program presented by Manuel Fuentes with a spectacular performance, imitating Katy Perry with his well-known Hot n cold.

Eva Soriano, with heels already on the run

And is that Eva Soriano has become the life of the party in Your face is familiar to me (as he already is everywhere he goes) and he has not left anyone indifferent with this first performance, where he has done more sport than if I went to a marathon.

Sheathed in a spectacular wedding dress that has ended up turning into a monkey, the comedian has scored a high heels race worthy of an Olympic Games. And you can see that our Eva is very athletic, because more than one would have run out of air at the first movement, and the public has reaffirmed it.

This has been one of the greatest difficulties for her, who has had to sing while performing a whole physical effort chasing one of the dancers. Who was going to tell us that our favorite presenter was going to have as much sauce as Katy Perry to chase her elusive boyfriend with high heels on stage?

Do not miss the Eva Soriano’s first performance as a contestant on Your face is familiar to me!