European viewers witnessed Roberto Alvarado’s ‘Hat-trick’ live

The performance of the ‘Piojo’ was closely followed by viewers from Holland and Belgium, who have considered him as an element with potential to go out to the Old Continent

MEXICO — Roberto Alvarado I had never marked a hat-trick on the MX League… And couldn’t have “picked” a better time to do it.

The three goals scored by the ‘Louse’ Alvarado on the defeat of Cruz Azul 4-3 against Pumas on Sunday afternoon at the University Olympic Stadium they helped him to get a very high mark in front of the viewers who specifically came from Belgium and the Netherlands to observe the performance of the 23-year-old midfielder and national team.

‘Piojo’ Alvarado recorded a triplet against Pumas. Imago7

ESPN was able to confirm that in Ciudad Universitaria there were representatives of clubs from the Eredivisie of Holland and the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, who are “sneaking” players who potentially have the level to emigrate to Europe.

Alvarado crowned this individual performance after his call to the Mexican team for a fundamental FIFA Date, with Tri’s visits to the United States and Canada on November 12 and 16 in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

While so far Blue Cross has not received any formal offer for Alvarado or by Luis Romo, in the club it is known that both players are being followed by European teams and that in the winter market there could be some negotiation, since both players are under contract in the cement team.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the ‘Piojo’ Alvarado has a value of 7.7 million dollars and Romo, 26 years old and also a Mexican national, is worth 11 million.