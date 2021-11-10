Emma Stone celebrates her birthday: the ephemeris of November 6 | Society

On a November 6, 2013, the Government of Colombia and the FARC they reach an agreement on political participation, which opens the way for the guerrilla to become a legal party if peace is signed.

Other ephemeris of November 6

1813.- The priest José María Morelos formally makes the Declaration of Independence of Mexico, in the Congress of Chilpancingo.

1830.- José Fructuoso Rivera assumes the position of first president of the Republic of Uruguay.

1844.- The first Dominican Constitution is promulgated in the City of San Cristóbal.

1860.- Abraham Lincoln He is the first Republican in the history of the United States to be elected president.

1911.- The politician and businessman, Francisco I. Madero, takes possession of the Presidency of Mexico.

1950.- A new Constitution is promulgated in Nicaragua.

1962.- The United Nations General Assembly formally condemns for the first time, through Resolution 1761, the policy of “apartheid” of the South African government.

1971.- The United States detonates on Amchitka Island (Alaska) the world’s largest underground hydrogen bomb, “Cannikin”, whose explosion raised the ground about 7 meters for a few seconds.

1975.- Some 350,000 Moroccans start the “Green March” towards the Spanish Sahara to force the withdrawal of Spanish troops.

– The punk band Sex Pistols give their first concert at an art school in London.

1984.- The Republican Ronald Reagan is reelected president from United States.

1985.- In Colombia, the guerrilla group M-19 seizes the Palace of Justice in Bogotá and takes 400 people hostage. In the subsequent assault by the Army on the building, 95 people died, including all the guerrillas.

.- The Foreign Ministers of 18 European countries, including Spain, signed in Hannover (Germany) the declaration of principles “Eureka”, the founding charter on the Europe of technology.

1986.- In the United States, the press denounces that President Reagan authorized the supply of arms to Iran, in what was called “Irangate”.

1991.- The Committee for State Security (KGB), the intelligence agency and the secret police of the Soviet Union, formally ceases to exist.

1994.- In Tajikistan the first post-Soviet Constitution is approved in a referendum.

1998.- The Government of Spain, at the request of Judge Baltasar Garzón, agrees to request the extradition of Augusto Pinochet to the United Kingdom for crimes of genocide, terrorism and torture.

1999.- A referendum is held in Australia in which the majority of the proposal for a republic is rejected and it is decided to keep Queen Elizabeth II of England as its head of state.

2001.- Republican Michael Bloomberg is elected mayor of New York.

2002.- Carlos René Álvarez, known as Indio Juan, Argentine poet and singer-songwriter, member of the Chilean group Quilapayún, dies in Madrid (Spain).

2006.- The Brazilian Ronaldinho is elected the best footballer in the world by the International Federation of Professional Footballers and the Argentine Leo Messi wins the award for the best young player.

2009.- The unemployment rate in the United States rises 10.2% in October, the highest in 26 years.

2011.- Retired General Otto Pérez Molina wins the presidential elections in Guatemala.

2012.- The Democrat Barack Obama is re-elected United States’s president.

2013.- Bill de Blasio becomes the first Democratic mayor of New York after 20 years of Republican councilors.

2016.- Daniel Ortega is elected president of Nicaragua and his wife, Rosario Murillo, vice president.

2018.- The European Union (EU) agrees to extend the arms embargo against Venezuela for another year.

.- Democrats regain the US House of Representatives and Republicans retain the Senate after the legislative elections.

2019.- A team of Spanish researchers develops the first additive for food packaging with the capacity to eliminate the listeriosis bacteria.

November 6 births

1814.- Antoine Joseph Sax “Adolphe Sax”, Belgian inventor of the saxophone.

1916.- Ray Coniff, American musician and conductor.

1931.- María Cristina del Pino, “Pinito del Oro”, Spanish aerialist.

– Mike Nichols, American film director, of German origin.

1946.- Sally Field, American actress.

1970.- Ethan Green Hawke, American actor.

1974.- Frank Vandenbroucke, Belgian cyclist.

1988.- Emma Stone, (Emily Jean), American actress and singer.

.- Conchita Wurst, character created by Thomas Neuwirth, Austrian singer.

November 6 deaths

1893.- Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovski, Russian composer.

1959.- Juan Carlos Dávalos, Argentine writer.

1964.- Hugo Koblet, Swiss cyclist.

1970.- Agustín Lara, Mexican composer.

1991.- Gene Tierney, American actress.

2002.- Indio Juan, Argentine poet and singer-songwriter member of the Quilapayún group.

2007.- Enzo Biagi, Italian journalist.

2013.- Guillermina Bravo, Mexican dancer, choreographer and director.

