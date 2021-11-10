Elon Musk lost 50 billion in 2 days for his tweet

A week ago, Elon musk I saw how the Tesla shares were down 4% after writing a Tweet in which he explained that the company Hertz car rental had not yet signed an agreement with them for the purchase of 100,000 vehicles. And when it seemed that everything had settled down, Musk screwed up again.

A few days ago I was back on Twitter, this time to ask his followers if he should sell 10% of his Actions Tesla (valued at 27 billion) and the unanimous result was yes. The billionaire did not do it, at least for the moment, but almost as if he had carried it out, and it is that the consultation made the Tesla shares will plummet 7%, almost the same thing that I wanted to sell.

And as if that were not enough, another tweet, although this time not from Elon Musk, ended up doing lose about 50 billion in total dollars to the businessman, who saw his company’s shares drop another 12%.

The reason for this drop is related to the first tweet of Musk, and is that Michael Burry (yes, the man who plays Christian Bale in The Big Bet) said the CEO of SpaceX was planning sell shares to cover debts. And of course, that did not sit well in the bag.

It is not the first time Elon musk seen in this situation, he has already had to see how Tesla went up and down depending on what he said on social networks. It even came to to lose money when he presented the famous Cybertruck with all-proof windows and they broke live when he tested them by throwing stones at it.

The good news for Musk is that even losing 50 billion, still way ahead of Jeff Bezos on the richest list. Much will have to be lost for the former Amazon CEO to lead the pack again.

You may also like:

How Elon Musk Has Made $ 13 Billion In Just One Week

Elon Musk: his Jeff Bezos joke is the most leftover you’ll see today

Elon Musk and the 4 most important qualities he looks for when hiring a new employee