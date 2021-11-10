Efraín Juárez revealed why there are more MLS players than Mexicans in Europe

Efraín Juárez has seen up close the process of MLS clubs with young players (Photo: File)

The rivalry between Mexico and the United States it has endured for generations in the context of soccer. The confrontations between the two combined during the CONCACAF or Gold Cup qualifiers have always brought controversy and dramatic moments. Although historically the Tricolor selection has been considered the best level in the area, for some, the US has begun to take the job away from them.

Now, with the evolution of the game and an era of globalization, superiority has also been measured by the number of players that both teams have exported to European football. Taking this into account, everything would seem to indicate that the “golden generation” American players would have an advantage over the Mexicans since in recent years North American players have risen in teams like Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Juventus, among others.

However, for Efraín Juárez, former benchmark of the Mexico National Team, the high number of American soccer players who play in Europe is not synonymous with their being better than the Aztec players. “They have been doing things well in the sense that they have the U-12, the U-15 and the U-17 but from the under-17 there is no filter, is direct to the first division, So many times there are players who do not have quality that directly put them in the first team “, said the former Mexican World Cup player.

McKennie, an American player, was signed by Juventus in 2020 (Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini / REUTERS)



Efraín Juárez, who currently works as New York FC technical assistant, MLS team, revealed more details of how the player training process is lived and why it is currently easier for young people from the United States to be signed by teams from the old continent. “Everything is based on a theme that The more players we put in, the better we will be in the first team ”, stated in an interview for Fox Sports Radio Mexico.

According to the former player’s words, the process that Liga MX players must go through is very different from that of Major League Soccer (MLS), since In North America there are no rigorous filters and footballers can reach the first team without the need for sufficient quality. “Regardless of whether they are doing something better or not, they are on issues of throwing them away and if we get one out there, it is already a profit,” he commented.

“How is it possible that a boy who has a game in the first division, a German team comes to pay a certain important amount to take it away, the potential they really see it physically. Here they are doing athletes more than soccer players, The first thing they worry about is physical issues, if it is tall, if it is large if it is strong ”, confessed Juárez for the analysis program.

Efraín Juárez arrived in New York City to join the coaching staff of the MLS team (Photo: Twitter / @NYCFCEspanol)

The training ideology in the American league is that the more soccer players they can take to the first division, the greater the possibility that one will stand out. However, success stories are generally signed by clubs in Europe to finish developing them soccer on the other side of the pond to a much higher level of competition.

“The reality is that they have an important generation who are playing in important teams in Europe, but they are not trained in the United States, the vast majority left very young. They are not trainers and European football is increasingly looking at physical potential ”, revealed the 33-year-old coach, who emphasized cases such as those of Giovanni Reyna and Christian Pulisic of the stars and stripes selection.

