Efraín Juárez explained how MLS achieved success by exporting to Europe

Efrain Juarez, technical assistant of the New York City FC, he assured that in the MLS the main task is promote footballers with great physical potentialWhile his footballing qualities will be polished in Europe, a process that has been successful in recent years.

The youth squad from Pumas, who sees closely how people work in the Major League Soccer, pointed out how today the Stars and Stripes team can boast a call-up full of players who have participation in European football, something that is easy to understand in his opinion and he explained it as follows:

“They are not trainers, I can really say that. European football is increasingly focused on MLS football, on bringing and recruiting many young people for physical issues, that have physical potential and they form them there“, he clarified in an interview with Fox Sports.

Without so many filters in the MLS

He added that unlike Mexico, where young people can be in inferior up to the U-20 category, in MLS there is no more than the U-17 division, and from there they go directly to the first team, work that has served for players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie or Tyler adams leave young and increase your quality in the Old Continent.

“Today they are on a theme based on numbers, The more players we put in, we will get a good one in the first team. You also have to understand that the more quality you have when training, without even competing, consequently you will improve your level. What do I mean? The 17-year-old boys start training with the first team. They tell us, you have 20 players and every week we will bring five from the U-17. You say, I don’t want them, but we have to bring them because it is part of the process, “he added.

He gave as an example the case of Joseph Scally, a player who with only one game in MLS was sold to Borussia Mönchengladbach thanks to his important physical qualities.