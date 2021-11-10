Edson Álvarez and ‘Chucky’ Lozano suffer a delay in their flight at the AICM to report with El Tri

Due to the fog in Mexico City, flights were delayed and those selected Edson Álvarez and Chucky Lozano were delayed to report with El Tri

Hirving Lozano and Edson Álvarez were victims of the flights delayed by fog at the Mexico City International Airport, a situation that prevented them from arriving in the estimated time at the concentration of the Mexican National Team in Indianapolis, where Gerardo Martino’s Tri is preparing ahead of the duels against the United States and Canada of the Concacaf octagonal.

The ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Álvarez remained for several hours at the Mexico City International Airport. The Ajax footballer even uploaded a story to his social networks in a room with the Napoli player, accompanied by the legend “delayed flight”.

Both players were active last Sunday with their respective clubs. The ‘Chucky’ Lozano entered the exchange with Napoli to play the last 28 minutes of the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona; while Álvarez started with Ajax, but left at 63 ‘, during the 0-0 against Go Ahead Eagles.

Álvarez has participated in 15 games so far this season, 11 in the Eredivisie and four in the Champions League, in which he has played 1,228 minutes, in which he has scored two goals.

Edson and Lozano will land in Chicago and have someone else pick them up and drive to Indianapolis for almost three hours. There they are expected at night. These two are the only ones left to join the Mexican National Team.

On the other hand, the ‘Chucky’ Lozano, adds 16 appearances, 12 in Serie A and four in the Europa League, with a total of 709 minutes on the pitch, in which he has contributed with three annotations and two assists.

The Mexican team leads the Concacaf octagonal after six games, in which it has added 14 units, after four wins and two draws. Behind the Tri are the rivals that he will face during the FIFA Date in November. The United States is with 11 points in second place and Canada is third with 10.

Gerardo Martino’s team will face the Stars and Stripes squad next Friday, November 12 and will close on November 16 against the Maple Leaf team.