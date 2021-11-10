Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, has a hard time at the gym too

The confession from The Rock in the gym: the actor also suffers training

Relax, you are not the only one who has a hard time in the gym. A Hollywood star like Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, A fitness benchmark, he also has his bad days and suffers with training. This has been revealed in a publication on instagram, in which he has been more sincere than ever with his millions of followers. The Rock showing some of its weaknesses, as you read it!

“Toro man completely broke our leg training last night. I am very satisfied with my progress in the gym, although it is never enough. I am always constantly adjusting my diet and most of all looking for a better and wiser approach to achieve a balance between the work, the gym, my personal life and my health. And shit, it’s hard to do, with a million things to do every day. But that’s life and I get it. So do your best to get away from the noise and stay focused on your goals and projects. Make your goals a healthy obsession and then apply a correct strategy for a hard, daily and constant work. Slow, but without rest, it is a long-distance race. Have a productive week “The Rock wrote on his instagram account.

Of course, as the own comments The Rock It seems his leg training was just wild, given the size of his quads. We imagine that he squatted very heavy and press work to seek maximum hypertrophy.

In the cinematographic, The Rock can not have more projects: it will premiere soon Red Notice and Black Adam, and we will also see it in The King, San Andreas 2, Doc Savage and Big Trouble in Little China.

