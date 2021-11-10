Dwayne Johnson presents ‘Red Alert’: “It was the most challenging shoot”

The Angels – Dwayne Johnson has shot many action movies but assures that Red alert It is among the most complicated projects of his already long career, not because of the physical effort but because of the emotional tension that it has entailed. “It was the most challenging shoot,” he says. The rock in an interview with Efe before the theatrical release of this action film that boasts a bill of 160 million dollars (about 138 million euros) and that has reunited the former wrestler with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

“We had to record during the coronavirus, so it was a challenge. We had to isolate a whole team, production, actors, everyone’s families …”, he details.

According to the actor, the action scenes in which he travels – and destroys – the most emblematic places of Rome were not so bad when compared to the pressure that supposed to have a group of more than 800 people completely isolated for months and without knowing when they could end.

“I shot two movies, Red alert and Black adam, with the same team, so they had to make a lot of sacrifices, such as being separated from their families – she indicates -. (…) They are the real stars. ”

THE MOST EXPENSIVE BET ON NETFLIX In the case of the first film, Netflix has thrown the house out the window. The television giant has entrusted three of the highest paid actors in Hollywood to star in its most expensive movie to date.

Johnson plays John Hartley, an FBI agent who receives a red alert (Interpol’s code for the most wanted criminals by international security forces) for which he must pursue two art thieves: Nolan Booth (Reynolds ) and The Bishop (Gadot). The two criminals compete to steal three golden eggs that belonged to Cleopatra and that are guarded in different parts of the world. When the FBI agent is about to stop him, the authorities mistake him for yet another robber and imprison him in Russia.

The only way to escape and complete the mission is to join one of the thieves to thwart the other’s plans. “I’ve done a lot of movies like this in the past and you always hope that everyone gets along. We have a great time here,” he says.

Netflix has been trying to gain a foothold in the always complicated and competitive universe of blockbuster action with ribbons like The old guard, starring Charlize Theron, or Extraction, with Chris Hemsworth at the helm. In its last bet, the company signed the director of A spy and a half (2016), Rawson Marshall Thurber, for a project that had been in Universal’s plans since 2018 and with Johnson at the helm, although the studio abandoned it a year later.

Finally, Netflix acquired the rights to the film and resumed filming, which did not conclude until the end of last year 2020 after countless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The star that should guide one is to deliver the film to the audience, so we always keep working,” says the actor.

Expectation for ‘Black Adam’ Still, Johnson is used to setbacks.

After Red alert will premiere Black adam, the new film in the DC Comics franchise that will bring a new villain to the big screen: Teth / Theo-Adam, who debuted in Fawcett Comics and then moved to DC.

“It is a project that I am passionate about and that has taken me more than a decade,” he acknowledges about this film that will teach “a new code of conduct” for the antagonists of superheroes.

Although its premiere will wait a little longer, and it will not hit the screens until the summer of next year.