Dwayne Johnson Demands Better Editing For Black Adam

Actor Dwayne Johnson has already seen a first cut of Black Adam and knows that it is still missing for it to be perfect.

Luckily, there is still a long way to go Black adam, so they can work a long time so that the final cut that reaches theaters is as good as possible and that way they like it so much. Dwayne johnson as the viewers.

Since the filming of Black adam all have been good words and they have praised the performance of Dwayne johnson as the anti-hero of Dc comics. Now in a recent interview promoting Red Notice from Netflix, the actor wanted to reveal what state the film is in.

“I think we are in a really good place. I think now is the time… We take our time, but there has to be some convenience because we have to have the movie ready by next summer. I think Jaume Collet-Serra delivered a great first cut. Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from the beginning, had the ingredients and the essence to be unique. “

“At this point in the cut, there is a clear and defining anchor to the Black Adam code, and I think that’s really important as we look to build the character. As we seek to build the franchise, as we also seek to build the JSA (Justice Society of America) and present and launch them correctly as well.

Dwayne johnson he concluded by saying: “I am happy, but not satisfied, and we will continue to work, and the advance we showed about three weeks ago was a good indicator of things to come.”

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have very little information on the plot of Black adam, but the character of Dwayne johnson He received spectacular powers that he did not use in the best way and ended up locked up for a long time. Now he will be released and face the Justice Society of America.

Black adam It will premiere on July 29, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.