Download this standalone expansion for free from the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is quite well known these days, not only for being the home of Fortnite, but also for the games that they usually give away week after week. From GTA V, through Control, Alien Isolation and Borderlands 2 for example, many have been the titles that have been offered to their users, and of which we usually report through our website.

The case that brings us together today is a somewhat particular and unusual one to see, in which an expansion with several years of existence was taken, and recycled into a small independent game which I must say, which may be one of the funniest and most entertaining in existence.

Download Assault on Dragon Keep for free from the Epic Games Store

And it is that as you read it, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, the famous downloadable content of Borderlands 2, which put us in a kind of Dungeons and Dragons with weapons, has been reborn as an independent game, which will be available from free of charge until November 16, after which date it will cost € 8.93.

Personally, I must say that it is a title that I would undoubtedly recommend, especially to enjoy with friends, and which you can claim through the following link:

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep – Download

This offer is surely part of the marketing campaign behind Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the next game in the Borderlands universe which has strong inspirations from this expansion.