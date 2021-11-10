Does the Flash trailer reveal the death of Ben Affleck’s Batman?

MADRID, Oct 18 (CulturaOcio) –

The Flash broke into DC Fandome with a brand new preview, which allowed fans to discover the first official images of the film directed by Andy Muschietti. Although the advance brings with it the return of several well-known characters and the introduction of new ones, it has also left clues that predict a terrible death: that of the Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Among the images shown in the trailer, you can see the mask of the Dark Knight lying on the ground and surrounded by blood. Just a few seconds of footage that, added to the rumors that suggest that it will be the last time that the interpreter who gave him life in Batman v superman and League of Justice appears on screen, they have made many fear the worst.

There are many theories about it, both about the circumstances that could lead to this death, as about its responsible. One of the hypotheses that have sounded the most in recent months is that the film will show a epic fight between Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s, which could lead to the death of the first.

It is also possible that the death of this version of the Dark Knight is the event that causes the superhero played by Ezra Miller decides to travel back in time and avoid the death of those who matter most to him, starting with his mother, as the trailer has hinted. It should be remembered that, since their encounter in Justice League, Batman has been a kind of mentor for Flash, in a similar way to how Iron Man was for Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe.

To know the truth, fans will have to wait for the premiere of The Flash, that will feature in its cast, along with Afleck, Miller and Keaton, with Sasha street as the new Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons, who reprises her role as Iris West featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as Ron Livingston and Maribel verdu like Barry Allen’s parents. The film will hit theaters in November 2022.