Direct Thrombectomy for Stroke: Which Groups May Benefit?

The usefulness and effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy is accepted by the specialized medical community.

“I think the data shows that bridging thrombolysis before thrombectomy it is neither dangerous nor a panacea, and the overall results highlight the importance of moving away from polarized decisions in favor of precision medicine, “said lead author Raul Nogueira, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.

According to what has been published by the experts, a new joint analysis of two smaller trials testing the new approach to drop thrombolysis prior to thrombectomy in patients with large vessel occlusion stroke it has shown similar results with and without tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), but has also hinted at specific subgroups where one approach or the other may be preferred.

“The critical question should not be: ‘Should we or should we not administer thrombolysis to all eligible patients presenting to a center capable of thrombectomy?’ but rather: ‘Who are the specific patients who should and should not receive thrombolysis in a center capable of thrombectomy?’ “concluded Nogueira.

In his presentation, Nogueira explained that three randomized trials in Asia have recently been completed to assess the non-inferiority of endovascular treatment alone (primary / direct thrombectomy) versus intravenous thrombolysis followed by endovascular therapy (combination / bridging therapy) in occlusion stroke. big vessels of the anterior circulation. In patients eligible for thrombolysis within 4.5 hours from the stroke onset. These are the DIRECT-MT assay, the SKIP assay, and the DEVT assay.

“Despite their individual merits, each of these trials had some limitations related primarily to sample sizes and generous non-inferiority margins,” Nogueira said.

Results presented

The main results of the pooled analysis narrowly missed showing the no inferiority of direct thrombectomy on the standard practice of bridging therapy with thrombolysis.

“We found that the lower bound of the adjusted odds ratio for the primary outcome did not reach significance, so we cannot fully confirm the non-significance. inferiority of direct thrombectomy in this pooled analysis. However, there was a strong trend (p = 0.06), and the most point estimates, if not all, directionally favor thrombectomy direct, “Nogueira reported.

Looking at the subgroup analysis, the researchers found some interesting trends.

“While our subgroup analysis was often underpowered, I think we had significant contributions here with three groups that would likely benefit from thrombectomy primary (interaction P <.10), "he said." These are those that present more than 3 hours from the onset of symptoms, those with intracranial ICA occlusion, and those with atrial fibrillation.

“In addition, there is a potential benefit (odds ratio> 1.5) for patients with more severe strokes, intracranial atherosclerotic disease, or hyperglycemia. It will be important to look at these groups carefully in further subgroup analyzes of more data sets. spacious, “said Nogueira.

Presenting his presentation, he noted that the use of thrombolysis before endovascular therapy has benefits, but also potential drawbacks, including additional risks and costs. Therefore, the current studies were designed to investigate whether thrombolysis could be omitted in patients going directly to thrombectomy.

“It is critical to understand that any comparison of direct versus bridging thrombectomy with thrombolysis prior to thrombectomy only applies to certain situations. These are when patients are brought to thrombectomy-capable centers with a rapid thrombectomy workflow and neuroendovascular equipment is immediately available, “Nogueira warned.

“These studies do not apply to primary stroke centers, those centers with a suboptimal thrombectomy workflow, or situations where neuroendovascular equipment is not immediately available. Under these conditions, we must continue to provide thrombolysis to all patients. eligible, “he added.

