Deranged: Cameron Diaz and Katy Perry share a big problem

The word “Obsession” comes from the Latin term “obsessĭo” which means siege. It is a mental disturbance produced by a fixed idea, which with tenacious persistence assails the mind. Obsession has many facets of expression. An obsession is also a preoccupation or idea that dominates and monopolizes intellectual attention and that is always accompanied by a painful feeling of anxiety as happens to Katy Perry.

Starting with Cameron Diaz who is an American actress, author, producer and model. In 2013 Diaz She was named the highest-paid actress over 40 in Hollywood and is also the fifth-highest-grossing national box office actress in the United States. On the other hand, the actress has a certain compulsive obsession with keeping clean; this is because Cameron He’s too scared of germs to use his elbows to open doors.

We continue with Woody Allen American film director, writer, actor and comedian who also has his own obsessions. Woody is an internationally recognized artist due to several of his films which have been Academy Award winners. However, the actor and film director has a strange obsession with food. This was demonstrated when, during the filming of a movie, Allen ate soup daily for 6 months; apparently he is very picky about his meals.

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop was always too eccentric a celebrity, yet few know about his strange obsessions. The artist was always number one in everything, however beyond his great natural talent, this was because Jackson was very perfectionist and obsessive about his work. His obsession led him to teach for hours without stopping until everything was perfect, and he even commented on one occasion that after his first presentation of “Billie Jean” he did not feel satisfied because he had failed in some steps.

Image: Magnet

To finish we find Katy Perry , singer, songwriter and judge of the American television show “The Voice.” Katy after adopting the stage name of ‘Katy Perry‘and being eliminated by “The Island Def Jam Music Group” and “Columbia Records”, she signed a recording contract with “Capitol Records” in 2007. On the other hand, the singer has her own compulsive obsession which has led her to to have extreme habits. Like Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry She is extremely obsessed with cleaning and disinfection, which is why she always wants to keep her teeth clean by brushing them up to 6 times a day.