Decision not to extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw

The Dodgers faced a tough decision before Sunday’s qualifying offer deadline. Los Angeles could have offered Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer that, if accepted, would have locked him up for the 2022 season at $ 18.4 million. Instead, the Dodgers only extended the offer to shortstop Corey Seager and utility Chris Taylor.

Why exactly didn’t the Dodgers extend the offer to Kershaw? Well, the southpaw is still recovering from a left elbow injury that finally ended his season. He received a PRP injection in October. The expectation is that it will be ready for Opening Day:

But due to the injury, Kershaw is not particularly prepared to make a decision about his future. The Dodgers say they didn’t want to put a schedule on him, so the offer wasn’t extended. Andrew Friedman, President of Dodgers Baseball Operations, commented:

It may interest you: MLB Astros and Rangers favorites to acquire Kershaw if he does not renew with Dodgers