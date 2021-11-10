Decision not to extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw

Hasan Sheikh
The Dodgers faced a tough decision before Sunday’s qualifying offer deadline. Los Angeles could have offered Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer that, if accepted, would have locked him up for the 2022 season at $ 18.4 million. Instead, the Dodgers only extended the offer to shortstop Corey Seager and utility Chris Taylor.

Why exactly didn’t the Dodgers extend the offer to Kershaw? Well, the southpaw is still recovering from a left elbow injury that finally ended his season. He received a PRP injection in October. The expectation is that it will be ready for Opening Day:

But due to the injury, Kershaw is not particularly prepared to make a decision about his future. The Dodgers say they didn’t want to put a schedule on him, so the offer wasn’t extended. Andrew Friedman, President of Dodgers Baseball Operations, commented:

I think just with our respect for him and what he’s done for this organization, that wasn’t something we wanted to do and put him on that kind of watch when he wasn’t ready for that. If he wants to return, we will work together to make that happen. If you don’t do it for any reason, it is your right. He’s going to drive a lot of what he wants to do next year. “


