Data protection in medicine

Data protection is an extremely important and sensitive issue in all countries of the world, which is why regulations and laws are constantly being modified in order to adapt to modern times, where the use of the internet has become increasingly frequent. .

The transfer and collection of data is increasing with the new virtual platforms, where millions of companies worldwide constantly receive data from clients, users or patients, in order to receive a quality service and relevant information related to their search-

Data protection has gained space

In recent years and with the advances obtained in the area of ​​technology, the health sector, like many other industries in the market, have made the decision to incorporate devices and platforms that streamline consultation procedures, reservation of appointments and even prescription of formulas. and medications.

In addition, the pandemic caused by the Covid19 virus prompted many of the actions that previously required physical contact, today to be handled purely over the internet, which has made millions of people worldwide provide their personal information in order to receive this type of medical treatment or services.

The basic information of each patient is involved with each tele consultation or with each call to the hospital to follow up on any medical procedure, that is why data protection has gained space and is an issue that requires the greatest of care, since it is not only information, but something valuable for companies.

Many companies are currently in a position to sell or buy databases with customers or users where basic and personal data such as telephone number, email and even their place of residence can be reflected, all this in order to use the lists to prospect and thus obtain potential clients to expand the businesses.

That said, the authorities worldwide have put on their pants and have taken the due measures to give greater protection to the privacy of the data offered by Internet users, for example, in Europe there is the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) while in Mexico they are governed by the Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties.

This Mexican law not only recognizes the need to protect people’s personal data, but also recognizes the right to privacy as a constitutional right. It has been in force since July 5, 2010 and since then it has been in charge of protecting people from malicious manipulation of data by companies or third parties.

The data protection law was created and implemented in the Mexican territory so that the entire process of collecting and processing personal information is beneficial for both users and patients as well as companies, guaranteeing a secure exchange between the parties.