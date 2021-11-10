Cruz Azul, León, Pumas and Santos, in the 2022 Concachampions

The list of participating teams is practically closed for the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League 2022.

By Mexico, the Lion is champion of the Guardians 2020, and returns to this contest for the third consecutive season.

Blue CrossLikewise, they are back for the third consecutive year by winning the 2021 Guardians Tournament, and they will seek to make the leap to the grand final, after being eliminated in the semifinals.

The

Cougars

, reach the Champions League of the CONCACAF, being the runners-up of the Guardians 2020. This will be their fifth participation in the contest. The last time the university students played this tournament, it was in the 2016-17 edition when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Santos LagunaHe will play for the seventh time and the first time since 2019. Those from the Lagunera region obtained their pass by being runner-up in 2021. Santos’s best result was in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 editions when they were runners-up.

MLS and Central America teams that will play the Concachampions

For the United States, with the conclusion of the regular season of the MLS, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders they achieved their classification, and they join New England. But there is still a place.

For Haiti, AS Cavaly will make their debut in the tournament, and will become the fifth Haitian club to play.

For Guatemala, Guastatoya achieved their pass by eliminating Alajuelense from Costa Rica, while Comunicaciones will participate for the seventh time.

For Honduras, Motagua is back by beating Marathon and thus achieving their pass for the sixth time.

Santos de Guápiles will represent Costa Rica, this being his first participation. Santos will be the eighth Tico team to compete in the

CONCACAF

Champions League. In addition, there could be one of the greats of Costa Rica, Deportivo Saprissa, who qualified for the third time in a row and is their tenth appearance in the tournament.

For Canada, Forge FC is the first Canadian Premier League team to qualify and the fourth different team from Canada to appear in the tournament. One more representative still needs to be defined, who will be the winner between CF Montreal and Toronto FC.