Criticism of “Pig”, with a great Nicolás Cage in search of his pig

It is also worth noting that Pig (2021) is a rarity. One spends the entire movie waiting for some enunciative wink that tells us that we are facing a strange joke. But the wink does not come and the narration itself forces us to take what we are seeing seriously, and when we do, we reach unthinkable dramatic levels.

Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature is a film about the pain of loss. Physical and emotional pain rooted in the face of Cage, who practically does not speak in the entire film but his loser face tells us everything.

Sarnoski wisely exploits the figure of the famous actor, a Hollywood star now the star of bastard movies. If anyone knows how to lose, it is him. That is why the easy way out of the argument does not come and the “pain” arises layer by layer, advanced in the plot.

Nicolas Cage is Rob, a hermit who lives as a wanderer in the isolated forest of civilization, with his truffle-collecting pig. His contact with the real world is Amir (Alex Wolff), the gastronomic entrepreneur who stops by once a week to leave his pay. One day their pig is kidnapped and together they travel to the city in search of it.

The movie puzzles but not by itself. It happens that anyone who has seen any of the last 10 films starring Nicolas Cage knows that with the actor from Mandy (2018) you can expect anything. However, in a particular way, the film introduces us to his drama, his misfortune, with subtle touches of information.

Pig It offers a wide range of interpretations, the protagonist’s austere attitude towards the consumer society, his former role as a cook to “serve” other people’s tastes, his similarity to the animal he is looking for, these are ideas that haunt the film without closing any. The only certainty is the actor’s delivery that surprises us again, only this time, for the better.