Criticam cover of Reese Witherspoon

Photoshop played a trick again and now it’s Reese Witerspoon’s turn.

The actress looks unrecognizable on the cover of InStyle magazine, prompting criticism and ridicule.

The star did a photoshoot, by Australian photographer Emma Summerton, for the December / January issue of the US publication, which will be released on November 19.

“Did she approve this issue? This is not like her, “asks a reader on Instagram.

“This is a horrible touch-up! I thought it was your daughter,” complained another.

Laura Brown, the editor-in-chief of InStyle defended the post and asked people to give themselves the opportunity to view the video of the session.

He argued that the style is what makes Witherspoon look different, since they do not usually resort to retouching.

“You rarely see Reese like this, which was the point. We are not in the business of embalming women at @instylemagazine. Feel free to check out Reese’s video post. ”

Although the publication caused controversy, the Hollywood star shared it on his networks and thanked him for the help they gave him in the magazine.

In the interview she offered to the publication, Witherspoon spoke of the striking resemblance between her and her daughter, something that could even cause problems for the young woman.

She said that when her daughter is frustrated, she asks her to call Zoë Kravitz, who is in a similar situation with her mother.

“I am proud of her. I’m sure it’s not easy to look exactly like your mother. We talk a lot with Zoë Kravitz. Because she and her mother look exactly alike, whenever Ava gets frustrated I say, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’

In the talk, the star said she works very hard raising her daughter, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9.

“My first and most important priority is my children. If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day, do you think they know? I don’t even think they do.”

“I’m 45 years old. I know who I want to spend time with and who I don’t. And that’s one of the best things about getting older: It just frees up a lot of space. I want to be with my mom, my kids, and the people who fill me. everyone else, I wish you well. ”

