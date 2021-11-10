Cristiano Ronaldo would ask to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo became the best player in the Manchester United this season, by scoring goals in almost every game he’s played. However, the Portuguese would be thinking of leaving the club.

The season of

Manchester United

it’s not being good at all. They are sixth in the Premier league and in the Champions, the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo They have prevented the harvest of points from being less, but the performance has not been the best.

It might interest you: Bad news for France and Manchester United



REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Manchester United

According to information from the newspaper, Daily Express, Cristiano Ronaldo I would be thinking of leaving the Manchester United and he would have already warned both his teammates and the team board, but he put a condition.

The same source pointed out that if the Manchester United fails to qualify for the next Champions League,

Cristiano Ronaldo

I would leave the team. “It is not entirely ruled out that Ronaldo makes the demand to leave the club at the end of the season if he sees that United play in the Europa League next year,” says the newspaper.

Manchester United season

After eleven rounds played in the Premier league, the Manchester United it is located in sixth position with 17 units, the product of five victories, two draws and four defeats. He has scored 19 goals and received 17.

The problem is that two of those defeats have been in games where pride weighs more. One was before the Liverpool at Old Trafford, where they fell 0-5 and the other also at home, playing against the Manchester City.

That has annoying Cristiano Ronaldo, who has become one of the team’s scorers this season. So those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (still), they have the clear mission of classifying Champions, if they want the Portuguese to stay.

It might interest you: Real Madrid scores his 1,000th goal in the Champions League

