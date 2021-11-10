Costco Air Fryer Explodes Over This Simple, But Serious Mistake

The use of air fryers has been highly questioned due to the high consumption of electrical energy they represent.

One element that is crucial in the home appliance market is the instructions with which many of these alert the consumer.

The popularity of products like an Air Fryer tells us about the habits that you follow and lead you to make purchasing decisions around it.

An Ago fryer which has become popular in the market for cooking food with hot air, has caused an unfortunate accident by exploding in the kitchen of an apartment, so the risk of the incident could be considerable, but luck has been on the side of the consumer who reported the fact.

The use of household appliances, especially hot air fryers has unleashed various criticisms, such as the high consumption of electrical energy that they carry out, however, their demand is still very high in the market and as we will see in the case that then we explain, controversial.

Air Fryer explodes for this simple but dangerous reason

An Air Fryer has exploded and this is due to a simple but dangerous reason that it has lived Abbey Trbovich in her small kitchen, when the 20-year-old Michigan State University student was in her dorm, when she decided to heat up some frozen hashbrown potatoes in her air fryer.

The woman placed her appliance on top of the electric stove and accidentally turned on the heater, causing the appliance to burn and subsequently explode, which has been fully documented on her TikTok account, where she has added more than 6 million views.

The brand’s air fryer Gourmia It was unrecognizable, as well as its stove, all due to a simple mistake: placing the appliance near an electric stove, which together with gas ones, is prohibited in the instructions for these appliances.

@ abbeytrbovich1210 firemen and one hash brown later 🤡 ♬ original sound – kat

The popularity of air fryers

An estimate released by Homeworld Business has revealed the sales projections of the famous air fryers that have become so popular in the United States, one of the countries where the use of these appliances is a common habit.

The main quality in the projection that the Homeworld Business platform has made is that the projection in retail sales continues to rise and while in 2015 they reached an incipient figure of 106 million dollars, by 2’19 this amount was detonated and arrived at $ 412 million.

The value of an appliance

Home appliances are clear reflections of consumers’ shopping habits and patents a very important challenge, which is to be able to develop actions around the functionality that these appliances have.

The foregoing has consolidated various accounts on social networks, specialized in talking about the functionality of these products, especially since there are contents where users record their routines using said products and end up being the best activations to promote them and create demand.

This has allowed a very relevant aspect in the market and it is the promotion through elements, from which it is possible to generate an interesting activity on the part of the brands.

A very clear example of this is the use of testimonials and how they manage to play a crucial role in the market, especially due to the character that these products acquire in the lives of consumers.

