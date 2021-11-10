Conglomerate General Electric will be divided into three new divisions… What does it mean for the company?

Aviation, energy and healthcare focused business conglomerate General Electric will be split into three separate companies.

In early 2023, the first to separate will be the health care division, according to a statement released by the company.

General Electric will combine its renewable energy, electrical and digital equipment businesses into a separate unit, beginning operations in 2024.

The last of the divisions will be General Electric Aviation, which is the division that will be in charge of engine manufacturing.

The division of the company into three is the riskiest and most radical decision of Larry Culp, who assumed the executive direction of the company in 2018.

General Electric, a company built by Jack Welch, has spanned interests ranging from aircraft leasing to power plants to financial services.

“What we are doing today is creating three outstanding investment grade world leaders in healthcare, aviation and energy,” Culp said in an interview.

According to Culp, the spin-off of the mythical company will strengthen it to lead another century of leadership.

“General Electric has led in these markets for a long time and today we are preparing for another century of leadership,” he said.

Before the announcement, GE shares were trading up about 8 percent.

The company said it expects to take a one-time charge of $ 2 billion of separation, transition and operating costs tied to the plan, plus tax costs of less than $ 500 million.