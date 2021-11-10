Confessions continue! Will Smith revealed when he realized it was time to end The Prince of Bel-Air

USA-. Will Smith He published his first memoir and never stops surprising with its content. Between the love and family revelations, the actor also spoke about old work memories, including the acclaimed comedy series. The prince of Bel Air. The comedian revealed the exact moment in which he realized that the television show did not give for more.

In his memoirs, Smith explain that there was a good reason why The prince of Bel Air It will end after six seasons. “The stories were getting more and more cheesy and it was hard to stay ‘fresh.’ Anyone who’s ever been in a sitcom can tell you about the episode where his show jumped the shark, ”the actor wrote.

“Ours was episode 15 of season 5, where I got shot and Carlton started carrying a gun. I had successfully fulfilled a promise to myself that I would never be caught in a cycle of decay without having something else available. The show could easily hold another season, this was my family, I loved them. But a film career was now a viable option, he was at a crossroads, he explained. Smith.

The actor also recalled the moment when the guest star John amos He said a few strong words about the show: “None of these executives, producers or businessmen care about their family. Don’t let them screw all your hard work and passion. It is your responsibility to make sure these people come out of this program with some dignity. “

“The following week, I gathered my cast. I told everyone that season six would be our last season and that they should take the year to make whatever plans or preparations they felt were necessary. I promised that we would come out with style and grace, ”the actor continued. The hit comedy, starring Smith, Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Reid and James Avery, premiered in 1990 and ran until 1996.